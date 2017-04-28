Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mobile pushes down ad viewability levels

The growth in mobile adspend is contributing to a decline in ad viewability levels, according to the latest quarterly benchmark report from Meetrics.

Mobile: suffers from lower viewability than desktop
Mobile: suffers from lower viewability than desktop

The proportion of banner ads meeting minimum viewability guidelines fell from 49% to 47% in the first quarter of 2017 – the lowest level in nine months.

This suggested that three quarters of a billion pounds was being wasted on non-viewable ads a year, Meetrics said, based on figures from the IAB and PwC.

Anant Joshi, Meetrics’ commercial director UK & Ireland, said the falling rate was a result of mobile now accounting for more than half of display adspend, but having lower viewability rates than desktop.

He said: "The smaller screen size can mean more page scrolling and, thus, more chance of ads being missed lower down a page, plus slower network connection speeds can cause ad loading delays.

"There’s also the legacy issue of desktop ads served on mobile which don’t format properly, despite the use of responsive design."

These issues were compounded by the increasing amount of mobile content consumed via apps, in which ads are more likely to be at the bottom of a page, and so don’t always get enough attention, Joshi said.

He added: "Unfortunately, we’re still seeing a lot of talk but not the required intense effort to increase viewability and improve campaign ROI. This needs to change."

Ads are deemed viewable if they meet the IAB and Media Ratings Council’s recommendation that 50% of the ad is in view for at least one second.

The UK had the lowest viewability figure of the four European countries studied for the report - although Joshi said that the same issues affecting the UK were found across all four.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown
Share April 28, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown

The "Community" actress cited companies like Fox and UPN for building their brands "on the backs of black people" then tossing them aside.

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

2 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

3 Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

The D&AD president's picks 2017

4 The D&AD president's picks 2017

Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

5 Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

6 A view from Dave Trott: The power of ignorance

Share0 shares

7 Compulsive content: when Netflix is competing with sleep are we entertaining ourselves to death?

Share0 shares

8 Cadbury launches five ads to promote singles bars

Share0 shares

9 Tribal Worldwide London boosts senior team with promotions and a hire

Share0 shares

10 Havas London wins Rolls-Royce business

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Pepsi ad debacle: industry responds to what went wrong

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

Just published

M&S hires Halfords CEO McDonald to turn around non-food business

M&S hires Halfords CEO McDonald to turn around non-food business

Apple iPhone and iPad sales drop

Apple iPhone and iPad sales drop

Adam Crozier to leave ITV after seven years

Adam Crozier to leave ITV after seven years

Values blindness led United astray

Values blindness led United astray

How to make a hit: Originality is overrated

How to make a hit: Originality is overrated

More