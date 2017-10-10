Emily Tan
The mobile tech that gained Renault £4m in sales, Adobe's new app for marketers and other news you may have missed

A round-up of adtech and martech news to keep you up to date.

Mobile marketing agency Digitronic says it has developed a platform that delivers device-specific video content to any handset at a similar price-point to an SMS. It claims its mDoc platform has delivered £4m of sales to Renault from a campaign budget of £40,000. It promises that its platform is GDPR compliant with explicit opt-ins at the heart of its data.

Speaking of mobile, Qubit has launched a Netflix-style recommendation feature for mobile commerce  sites. Its AI-powered tool auto-recommends more products when shoppers zoom in on an item they’d like to buy. Retailer Wolf & Badger has seen a sales conversion rate uplift of 3.6% on mobile since using Qubit Aura.

Adobe has promised to give its advertisers full supply-side transparency on its Advertising Cloud. It promises to disclose all supplier fees on its platform going forward. The martech giant has also launched a mobile app for its Advertising Cloud. The app promises to let marketers manage their cross-channel advertising campaigns from their phones. Finally, its clients will also be able to buy audio formats programmatically across mobile and desktop thanks to a collaboration with Rubicon Project. 

On the publisher side, the Financial Times has been finding its inventory where it shouldn’t be. Digiday reported that the FT has found its video inventory on several exchanges, including Oath, SpotX, FreeWheel and BidSwitch, even though it has not sold it programmatically. This turned out to be a case of domain spoofing and the video inventory impressions sold were most likely false. 

