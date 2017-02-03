Molson Coors awards US media to UK incumbent Zenith

Zenith will handle media planning and buying across Molson Coors brands including Carling

The owner of Carling and Cobra called a review last autumn for the UK and Ireland, US and Canada markets, having worked with Zenith in the UK since 2009. Zenith repitched against Havas Media and Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Initiative was its media agency in the US. MEC has retained the Canadian business.

In the UK and Ireland, Zenith will handle all media planning and buying for brands including Carling, Coors Light, Staropramen, Doom Bar and Rekorderlig.

Publicis Media will create a bespoke media solution called Connect in the US.

WPP’s Kinetic will continue to be the out-of-home partner in both the UK and US, having worked with Molson Coors since 1968.

Last month Carling appointed Havas London as its UK creative agency, having previously worked with Creature of London.

Martin Coyle, director of brands and consumer excellence at Molson Coors, said: "To achieve the Molson Coors ambition of becoming 'First Choice for Customers and Consumers', we must continually strengthen our message to beer and cider drinkers, including where and how we communicate.

"We choose to work with the best partners that can deliver thought leadership and industry-leading media buys, which connect our brands with consumers and shoppers. Zenith has delivered fantastic results for us and we look forward to continuing to work with our great team there."