Molson Coors promotes Carling brand boss to top UK marketing role

Shearer: will oversee marketing for brands including Carling, Coors Light, Cobra and Doom Bar

Jim Shearer, formerly brand director for Carling, has been promoted to take over Coyle’s role. He began at the start of September and will report to Phil Whitehead, managing director of Molson Coors UK and Ireland.

Shearer has been replaced by Miranda Osborne, who was previously group brand director at pharmaceutical company Perrigo, and worked for GSK from 2011 to 2016. Osborne becomes brand director – Carling and American beers.

Shearer has worked for Molson Coors for 14 years, holding a series of roles in sourcing, sales and marketing. He became Carling brand director in January 2014.

Coyle has been with Molson Coors and its predecessors Bass and Coors for 24 years, becoming UK marketing director in 2015. His move to Canada marks his first role outside the UK.