Momentum Worldwide and Wasserman lead shortlists for Event Awards 2017

Momentum Worldwide and Wasserman are leading the way with the most nominations for the Event Awards 2017, with six shortlists apiece.

Momentum is up for Outdoor Event for Hoegaarden's "The floating gardens," Brand Experience B2B for Microsoft's "Future decoded 2016," and Global Brand Activation for the GSMA Innovation City at Mobile World Congress 2017.

The agency's work for Microsoft and the GSMA Innovation City is also up for Exhibition Experience. Finally, the agency has also been shortlisted for Brand Experience Agency.

Wasserman is in with a chance of taking home awards for Bombay Sapphire's "The grand journey" in the Brand Experience B2C, Global Brand Activation and Creative Event of the Year categories.

Its work for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch "Unbox your phone" has also been shortlisted for Global Brand Activation, Outstanding Creative Idea and Creative Event of the Year.

More than 90 companies have made the shortlist, with Amplify, Iris Worldwide and MKTG up for five awards apiece.

Winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, on 22 November, with catering provided by last year's Caterer of the Year, Tonic.

For the full shortlist visit www.eventawards.com. Don't forget to buy your tickets before 13 September to receive the early bird discount.

