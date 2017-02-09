Simon Gwynn
Added 7 minutes ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Mother launches standalone design agency in UK

Mother is launching designated design unit Mother Design in the UK, a decade after it opened doors in New York.

The independent agency has over the last 18 months been providing design services to select clients, including Diageo, Coca-Cola and Nike, as part of Mother London. But it will now form a standalone agency that will pitch for an increased number of its own clients.

Mother Design London will be led by strategy director Dan Broadwood (right, seated) and creative director Christian Cervantes.

Broadwood, who started his career at McCann London, joined Mother in 2009 and became strategy director for the design operation in 2015. He has worked on repositioning Stella Artois and PG Tips.

Broadwood, who started his career at McCann London, joined Mother in 2009 and became strategy director for the design operation in 2015. He has worked on repositioning Stella Artois and PG Tips.

Cervantes joined Mother New York as design director in 2010 and moved to the London office in March 2015, where he became creative director. Before Mother he worked for Ogilvy & Mather’s Brand Integration Group, Interbrand, Saffron and AR in New York. His work includes designing the identity for Coca-Cola Zero while at Brand Integration Group.

Mother Design will be based in Mother’s office in Shoreditch and remain closely linked to the advertising side of the company. A spokesman said it was pitching for multiple pieces of new business.

Mother global chief executive Michael Wall said: "Christian and Dan are a tremendously talented part of the family.

"They've been leading the design in the agency, for both our existing clients as well as their own, for a while now. This is a natural and good moment to put some focus behind our capabilities in design as a practice in its own right."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016
Share February 09, 2017

1 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

The Power 100 is the definitive guide to the marketing industry's brightest stars.

Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

2 Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

3 Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

4 Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

5 Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

6 Boots hands £80m UK creative account to Ogilvy

Share0 shares

7 Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Share0 shares

8 SNL mocks political ads from Super Bowl LI with bruising Cheetos sketch

Share0 shares

9 Why Sonos went dark for the Grammys

Share0 shares

10 Costa calls global ad review

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

3 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Movers and shakers: Saatchi & Saatchi, Karmarama, Primesight, Turner, RSA Films and more

Movers and shakers: Saatchi & Saatchi, Karmarama, Primesight, Turner, RSA Films and more

Mother launches standalone design agency in UK

Mother launches standalone design agency in UK

My Media Week: Tim Webster, The Exchange Lab

My Media Week: Tim Webster, The Exchange Lab

Vaping brand rapped by ASA for kid-friendly Christmas ads

Vaping brand rapped by ASA for kid-friendly Christmas ads

Dentsu posts flat profits for 2016 but no mention of the year's crises

Dentsu posts flat profits for 2016 but no mention of the year's crises

More