Mountain Dew and Doritos to host AR events in Xbox giveaways

The soft drink and crisps brands have hundreds of the Xbox One X to give away next month as part of an event called "The drop zone" and the "Every 60 seconds" online auction.

Players will need to download "The drop zone" app to register for a spot to participate in the AR games. If they get through the games will have to find, claim and keep control of a virtual console within the app by "deploying offensive and defensive power-ups".

Ryan Matiyow, senior director for marketing at Doritos, said: "Dew and Doritos are known for providing gamers with unique ways to access exclusive gaming experiences.

"We're upping the ante with the introduction of ‘The drop zone’ experience this fall. The augmented-reality capture-the-flag experience is going to be off the charts for gaming fans nationwide."

The series of AR events will take place in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago over the weekend of 10 November.

Chauncey Hamlett, senior director for marketing at Mountain Dew, added: "Xbox fans are always looking for innovation and unique gaming experiences. The immersive and thrilling Drop Zone experience by Doritos and Dew is a totally unique, exciting way for fans to get their hands on the most powerful gaming console today."

Fans can also win a console through online auctions which are taking place throughout November.