Movers and shakers: Argos, Lyst, Guardian, iProspect and more

Christian Woolfenden: the former Bacardi and Paddy Power marketer left Lyst after less than a year in post

Lyst chief marketing officer Christian Woolfenden has resigned after less than a year in the role. Woolfenden has confirmed the move but won’t disclose further details on his future. He has enjoyed a high-profile career as global brand director for Bacardi, then as chief marketing officer at Paddy Power. He became managing director for the gambling brand before jumping over to the shopping start-up.

Stephen Vowles, marketing director at Argos, has left the retailer. Argos, which was acquired by Sainsbury's in September, said Vowles had "stepped down from his role to pursue his career outside of Sainsbury's Argos", and it was looking for his replacement. Vowles joined Argos from Ladbrokes three years ago and has also held marketing roles at Sainsbury’s, Thomas Cook and Procter & Gamble.

Guardian News & Media has raided Initiative, Primesight and Mediavest for leaders to run its sales teams' new agency-facing hubs. GNM has appointed Initiative group client director Tania Harwood, Primesight sales director Andrew Goldsmith and Mediavest business director Tom Crichton to the new role of business partners. Harwood will be responsible for the multidisciplinary team working with Group M. Goldsmith will lead the group working with Omnicom and Denstu Aegis Network, and Crichton will lead GNM’s sales to Havas, Interpublic and Publicis Media.

IPG Mediabrands, the media holding arm of Interpublic Group has appointed Tim Ringel as global president of Reprise, its digital agency. Based in New York, Ringel’s 20-year career has spanned Europe, North America and the Pacific.

iProspect UK has appointed Kirsten Pistor as head of biddable. Pistor, who will take up her new role on 3 January 2017, joins the business from mSIX where she led all online and offline aspects of the Talk Talk account. In her new role, Pistor will be responsible for all biddable activation for the business and will lead on developing and defining the proposition for Dentsu Aegis Network UK, working closely with all brands across the group. She replaces Stuart McLennan, who has taken up his new role within the group as general manager, iProspect Singapore.

Branding and design agency Hornall Anderson has appointed Evgueni Spiridonov as client service director, based in the agency’s London office. Spiridonov was business director at 1492 from May 2015 to January this year, and has since worked as an independent brand communication and strategy consultant. He was previously a senior account director at TBWA London. He replaces Lucy Fox, who left Hornall Anderson last year.