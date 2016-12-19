Staff
Added 32 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Movers and shakers: Argos, Lyst, Guardian, iProspect and more

Welcome to Campaign's round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Christian Woolfenden: the former Bacardi and Paddy Power marketer left Lyst after less than a year in post
Christian Woolfenden: the former Bacardi and Paddy Power marketer left Lyst after less than a year in post

Lyst chief marketing officer Christian Woolfenden has resigned after less than a year in the role. Woolfenden has confirmed the move but won’t disclose further details on his future. He has enjoyed a high-profile career as global brand director for Bacardi, then as chief marketing officer at Paddy Power. He became managing director for the gambling brand before jumping over to the shopping start-up.

Stephen Vowles, marketing director at Argos, has left the retailer. Argos, which was acquired by Sainsbury's in September, said Vowles had "stepped down from his role to pursue his career outside of Sainsbury's Argos", and it was looking for his replacement. Vowles joined Argos from Ladbrokes three years ago and has also held marketing roles at Sainsbury’s, Thomas Cook and Procter & Gamble.

Guardian News & Media has raided Initiative, Primesight and Mediavest for leaders to run its sales teams' new agency-facing hubs. GNM has appointed Initiative group client director Tania Harwood, Primesight sales director Andrew Goldsmith and Mediavest business director Tom Crichton to the new role of business partners. Harwood will be responsible for the multidisciplinary team working with Group M. Goldsmith will lead the group working with Omnicom and Denstu Aegis Network, and Crichton will lead GNM’s sales to Havas, Interpublic and Publicis Media.

IPG Mediabrands, the media holding arm of Interpublic Group has appointed Tim Ringel as global president of Reprise, its digital agency. Based in New York, Ringel’s 20-year career has spanned Europe, North America and the Pacific.

iProspect UK has appointed Kirsten Pistor as head of biddable. Pistor, who will take up her new role on 3 January 2017, joins the business from mSIX where she led all online and offline aspects of the Talk Talk account. In her new role, Pistor will be responsible for all biddable activation for the business and will lead on developing and defining the proposition for Dentsu Aegis Network UK, working closely with all brands across the group. She replaces Stuart McLennan, who has taken up his new role within the group as general manager, iProspect Singapore.

Branding and design agency Hornall Anderson has appointed Evgueni Spiridonov as client service director, based in the agency’s London office.  Spiridonov was business director at 1492 from May 2015 to January this year, and has since worked as an independent brand communication and strategy consultant. He was previously a senior account director at TBWA London. He replaces Lucy Fox, who left Hornall Anderson last year.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Top 20 creative leaders of 2016
Share December 19, 2016 Staff

1 Top 20 creative leaders of 2016

Adam & Eve/DDB's Ben Priest leads this year's list of the best creative leaders in the UK.

Top 10 commercial chiefs of 2016

2 Top 10 commercial chiefs of 2016

Top 10 marketers of 2016

3 Top 10 marketers of 2016

Top 10 media suits of 2016

4 Top 10 media suits of 2016

Top 10 turkeys of 2016

5 Top 10 turkeys of 2016

6 Top 10 digital innovations of 2016

Share0 shares

7 Nike steps away from its classic advertising formula

Share0 shares

8 Asda brings the royals together in cheeky late contender for year's most entertaining Christmas ad

Share0 shares

9 Saatchi & Saatchi invites 40 years of alumni to join farewell photograph

Share0 shares

10 Facebook: 'We're not perfect, but deserve credit for facing up to our problems'

Share0 shares
Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0
Share October 12, 2015

1 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

2 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Accenture 'is building new breed of agency' with Karmarama
Shares0

3 Accenture 'is building new breed of agency' with Karmarama

Hegarty: 'Adland overly worships at the altar of youth'
Shares0

4 Hegarty: 'Adland overly worships at the altar of youth'

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

5 Job description: Digital marketing executive

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 The best agency Christmas cards of 2016

Share0 shares

8 Wes Anderson directs H&M's blockbuster Christmas ad

Share0 shares

9 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

10 Christmas 2016 ads: the best so far

Share0 shares

Just published

Starcom wins Fiat media

Starcom wins Fiat media

Sky and Warner team up on Lego Batman-themed broadband spot

Sky and Warner team up on Lego Batman-themed broadband spot

Hungryhouse tugs the festive heartstrings with Love Actually-inspired campaign

Hungryhouse tugs the festive heartstrings with Love Actually-inspired campaign

Production chief calls for tighter guidelines amid bid-rigging probe

Production chief calls for tighter guidelines amid bid-rigging probe

Comparethemarket.com unveils 'Frozen' Christmas Day ad

Comparethemarket.com unveils 'Frozen' Christmas Day ad

More