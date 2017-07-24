Movers and shakers: Argos, Vodafone, TBWA\London

Andy Jex and Anna Vogt: joining TBWA\London

Argos' chief digital and marketing officer, Bertrand Bodson, is leaving the retailer at the end of September and will not be replaced. The store, which was acquired by Sainsbury’s last September, will instead divide marketing responsibilities between marketing director Gary Kibble and digital director Mark Steel. Kibble and Steel will report to chief executive John Rogers.

Caroline Welsh, Vodafone's head of brand and communications, is stepping down from the post. She leaves the company next month. Welsh joined Vodafone in March 2015 from EE, where she was head of demand marketing.

TBWA\London has poached Saatchi & Saatchi creative chief Andy Jex and MullenLowe head of strategy Anna Vogt in a bid to revamp the agency. Jex will serve as chief creative officer and Vogt will be chief strategy officer from October. They will report to Troy Ruhanen, president and chief executive of TBWA Worldwide.

Social Chain has promoted operations director Katy Leeson to UK managing director. Leeson joined Social Chain last year after six years at MediaCom North, latterly as head of new business and marketing. The social agency has also promoted business director Alex Ayin to group business director.

VCCP has elevated Chris Birch and Jonny Parker to creative directors. Birch and Parker have been behind campaigns such as easyJet’s "Why not?" ad in 2016 and O2’s "Make them giants" for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Andre Moreira, a former global creative director and head of art at Havas London, has joined The & Partnership to lead creative across its European Toyota business. Moreira, who left Havas London in May after a six-year stint, is responsible for overseeing creative across 16 European markets in his role as executive creative director of Team Toyota. The & Partnership won Toyota's creative and media businesses last November.

Ellen Chng has started at Leagas Delaney as operations director. The independent agency has charged Chng, who was most recently at Critical Mass in the Asia-Pacific region, with ensuring all of its disciplines offer a high-level of marketing services. Leagas Delaney has also strengthened its creative department, bringing in Splendid Communications’ Sonia Lal and Sean Cullivan, Fallon’s Charli Plant and Laura Saraiva, and Chris Meaton and Cristina Vant, who worked on Red Bull at Kastner & Partners.

Anomaly has bolstered its creative division with the hiring of a Franco-Swedish duo jointly known as "Benrik" and individually as Ben Carey and Henrik Delehag. The pair joins the agency as creative directors on the back of their leadership of Anomaly’s successful pitch for Electrolux’s global advertising account as freelancers.

CHI & Partners has appointed Dave Bedwood, one of the founders of Lean Mean Fighting Machine and a former creative director at M&C Saatchi, as a creative partner. Bedwood joins from Cauliflower, the agency he set up with Ben Silcox but that is no longer in business. He started his new job this week, reporting to CHI & Partners joint executive creative directors Yan Elliott and Micky Tudor.

Darren Burnett, EMEA planning director at Proximity, will be MRM Meteorite's new chief strategy officer. The appointment follows the departure of Chris Whitson. Burnett will report to Olly Foot, MRM Meteorite’s chief executive.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has hired Bartle Bogle Hegarty’s Jack Smedley and George Hackforth-Jones and Wieden & Kennedy’s Ben Polkinghorne and Scott Kelly to reinforce its creative department. They will report to Alex Grieve and Adrian Rossi, executive creative directors.

Shane Atchison, the global chief executive of Possible, is joining computer software company Domo as its chief marketing officer. Atchison said he was "taking a big leap of faith" by leaving the agency world after 20 years.

Robert Ffitch, the former Manning Gottlieb OMD chief executive and Telegraph Media Group director of advertising revenues, is to become chief strategy officer at Hearst Magazines UK. He is the first significant hire by James Wildman, who became Hearst UK’s chief executive in April.

Paul Carolan, managing director at mobile ads company Widespace, has joined the performance coaching company Archipelo as managing director. The former commercial director at JCDecaux and advertising director at Absolute Radio will run the business alongside the founder-owner, Gary Cole.