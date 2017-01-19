Movers and shakers: BBH, Deliveroo, Tesco, JWT, MediaCom, Anomaly and more

Bartle Bogle Hegarty: New hire Alison Hoad will work with BBH chief executive Ben Fennell

Bartle Bogle Hegarty has appointed Alison Hoad, former vice-chairman at Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R, as its UK chief strategy officer. She will focus on driving creative quality and business growth at BBH’s group of companies in the UK. Hoad spent 11 years at RKCR/Y&R, resigning in December last year.

Deliveroo has appointed former Amazon marketer Jamie Swango as its first UK marketing director. Swango joined the three-year-old restaurant delivery company earlier this month from her previous role as head of marketing for Amazon’s one-hour delivery offering, Prime Now.

Tesco has hired Mindshare's veteran chief client officer Nick Ashley to be the supermarket's first head of media. Ashley will report to group brand director Michelle McEttrick and have responsibility for Tesco’s media across brand, food, mobile, bank and general merchandise.

Russell Ramsey is stepping down as executive creative director of J Walter Thompson London after nine years in the role and will be replaced by digital creative chief Lucas Peon. Ramsey will leave the agency at the end of this week. He joined JWT in 2007 after 17 years at Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

Alistair MacCallum has been named UK chief executive of M/SIX, just four months after he departed rival M2M when it was abruptly shut. MacCallum joins M/SIX on 1 February as its parent, The & Partnership, prepares to take on Toyota’s £240m European media and creative account.

MediaCom has appointed Sue Unerman to the newly created role of chief transformation officer and promoted Chris Binns and Steve Gladdis to replace her as joint chief strategy officers. Unerman has been chief strategy officer for ten years and worked at MediaCom and its predecessor, The Media Business, for 27 years. Gladdis has been at the agency for nearly 23 years and Binns for 15 years. The pair have spent much of the last six years working together.

Dave Bedwood and Ben Silcox, former AnalogFolk London creative partner and chief data officer respectively, have launched an agency called Cauliflower.

Anomaly founding partner Johnny Vulkan is relocating to the network's London office in the spring. Vulkan was one of six people to launch the agency in New York in 2004 and will be the first to be based elsewhere. He will maintain his roving global role, in which he spends time at each of the company’s six offices in North America, Europe and Asia.

PHD has hired Goodstuff's head of planning Tom Darlington and Starcom's digital strategy director Nick Larder as global directors for Unilever. Darlington and Larder have joined PHD’s Unilever global strategy unit, part of PHD Global Business, working on the FMCG giant’s communications planning account.

BBC Creative has hired Michael Lean from Grey London as its first head of planning. Lean will join the BBC’s in-house creative division at the beginning of February and report to Justin Bairamian, director of BBC Creative. In the new position, Lean will oversee strategy for marketing campaigns across all BBC brands.

FCB has appointed Mcgarrybowen's global chief marketing officer Brandon Cooke as its new global chief communications officer.

Publicis London has bolstered its creative department with the hire of creative director Polina Zabrodskaya. Zabrodskaya, who is behind award-winning campaigns including Heineken’s "The Dilemma", joins from Publicis Milan.

Liz Nottingham, the former regional HR director for Western Europe at Starcom Mediavest Group, has joined R/GA London as its executive HR director for EMEA. Nottingham is viewed as one of the industry’s most respected strategic leaders in HR and has collaborated over the years with the IPA.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has appointed Ellie Reed to the board level role of head of digital. Reed joins from Disney’s Maker Studios where she headed up the branded entertainment division.

Total Media has promoted of Celine Saturnino into the newly created position of chief commercial officer. In her new role, Saturnino will be responsible for delivering innovation in investment and operations across all media and platforms for all Total Media Group companies.

Elmwood’s majority shareholder, Jonathan Sands, has appointed Steve Gatfield to take on the role of group chairman of his global brand design consultancy. Based in New York, Gatfield is a director of Open Slate, Believe Entertainment and Sensible Objects, and an adviser to several other content and social media ventures. The chairman role was previously held by Sands.

Owen Wyatt, head of UK advertising sales at CNN International, is joining Shortlist Media as managing director for commercial.

Digital creative agency Mirum,had made four new hires. James Huckle, formerly executive technical director at AKQA, joins as head of technology, Brilliant Basics’ chief design officer, Drew Eldridge, comes onboard as head of design and Helen Antoniou is appointed UK finance director, having been head of commercial finance at JWT. Manisha Sharma, formerly of SapientNitro, completes the quartet as head of delivery.

Possible’s London office has appointed Ellie Cavell-Clarke as strategy director. She joins from Sapient where she was a senior planner on the Sky and Cap One accounts. Before this, she worked at Havas EHS, LBi and VCCP. Her experience includes work with clients such as Peugeot, Dove, Carlsberg, News International and MoreTh>n.

Isentia has named former Bauer Media boss, Matthew Stanton, as global chief executive officer of premier content marketing agency King Content. Starting in February 2017, Stanton will be responsible for driving King Content’s growth across Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, working with its wider leadership to bolster the agency’s content solutions.

Branding agency Landor has appointed Richard Jones as executive creative director for London, with a view to enhancing the firm’s multi-channel design capabilities and building on its award-winning consumer branding practice. Richard Jones, who was previously head of design and production at Marks & Spencer, will now oversee all creative output at Landor’s London office.

Neil Mortimer, the former head of production at HSE Cake, has joined event agency Produce UK, in the newly-created role of head of event-making.

CreativeRace has strengthened its Leeds office for 2017 with the addition of seven new hires. Emma Streets, James Pilkington, Katie Sherdley, Oliver Osborne, Eve Eastwood, Mandip Kaur and Emma Denny will work across various departments.

BDB, the leading international B2B marketing communications specialists, has bolstered its team with the addition of senior account manager, Hannah Stirling. She joins BDB from Manchester-based Tangerine.