Movers and shakers: Channel 4, Diageo, Twitter, CHI, Refinery29, Vizeum and more

Alice Tonge: new head of 4Creative

Channel 4 has promoted Alice Tonge to head of 4Creative, its in-house creative agency. Tonge replaces John Allison and Chris Bovill, who stepped down as joint heads of 4Creative earlier this year to lead Warner Music’s content studio, The Firepit. In her new role, Tonge will report to Dan Brooke, chief marketing and communications officer of Channel 4

Diageo has appointed Anne Nosko as director of culture and entertainment, media and futures in Europe. Nosko has previously worked for Grey London, Leo Burnett and Atelier. Earlier this year, its head of culture and entertainment for Europe, Leila Fataar, left to start her own consultancy, Plaform 13.

Richard Warren, the former UK chief executive of MullenLowe Group, has joined WPP's Greenhouse Group M, which services Lloyds Banking Group. He reports to Nick Theakstone, Group M’s UK chief executive, and replaces Mike Smallwood, who has left the business. Warren left MullenLowe last year, and has since been working as a strategic consultant to Studio of Art & Commerce.

CHI & Partners has promoted Sarah Clark and Gary Simmons to the newly-created roles of joint managing directors. Clark, previously head of planning, and Simmons, former head of account management, will assist CHI chief executive Sarah Golding with the day-to-day running of the agency.

Refinery29, the digital media company for women, has expanded its sales team with the appointment of sales & partnerships director Jessica Pennington, the former beauty director at ShortList Media.

Vizeum UK has promoted Louise Martell and Charlie Ebdy to chief planning officer and chief strategy officer, respectively.

Monica Manoras has been appointed Twitter's London HQ as head of performance, helping drive incremental video revenue to the platform. She joins from ITV where she was group sales controller, commercial and online.