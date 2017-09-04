Staff
Added 29 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Movers and shakers: Coca-Cola, Ladbrokes Coral, CHI, MEC, Weetabix, Spotify, SapientRazorfish and more

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Movers and shakers: Coca-Cola, Ladbrokes Coral, CHI, MEC, Weetabix, Spotify, SapientRazorfish and more

Ladbrokes Coral chief customer officer Kristof Fahy is to leave the bookmaker at the end of September, 11 months after it was formed from the merger of Ladbrokes and Gala Coral. Fahy (above) was named chief customer officer of the combined company following the merger, having joined Ladbrokes last January as chief marketing officer after a short stint as chief marketing officer at Telegraph Media Group.

Coca-Cola vice-president, digital sales and marketing Mark Elkins has joined management consultancy McKinsey & Company after 11 years at the soft drinks giant.

Daniel Bonner has left as global chief creative officer at SapientRazorfish after six years. Bonner announced his departure with a LinkedIn post and said he is leaving the Publicis Groupe agency to pursue "new opportunities".

CHI & Partners has hired three creatives. Kate Allsop and Howard Green from Grey London and Alice Burton from Y&R London. They will work across CHI’s portfolio of clients.

Zuzanna Gierlinska has joined Spotify as head of programmatic for Europe as the music streaming service aims to become a leading programmatic company. Gierlinska brings 17 years’ digital advertising industry experience, most recently at Oracle’s Marketing Cloud where she was director, data management platform EMEA.

Weetabix Food Company UK & Ireland has made several internal changes within its marketing and commercial teams. Victoria (Tory) Westwood, previously senior brand manager at Weetabix will be moving into the position of senior shopper marketing manager within the commercial team to broaden her commercial experience. Westwood will fill the role previously held by Beth Reeve, who was recently appointed brand manager for Weetabix On the Go Drinks. Torben Sherwood will take up Westwood’s previous position of senior brand manager, Weetabix Original, after holding the same role for Weetabix Additions. Charlotte Hunt has been promoted from brand manager to Sherwood's former role.

MEC has appointed Andy Francos to the role of head of organic performance at its Wavemaker division, tasked with boosting the agency’s organic offering, performance measurement and overall OP integration within the wider media mix.

Matt Smith, managing director of B2B marketing consultancy, BDB, has led a management buyout, with the new executive team acquiring 100% of the share capital from the founders Susanne Bell (now Dixon) and Henry Dixon. The executive team includes Catherine Butcher (deputy managing director), Jenny Mason (senior account director) and Jon Hallowell (executive creative director) on the executive team.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Promoted

September 04, 2017

Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

BRANDS
Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

Promoted

September 04, 2017

Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

MEDIA
'Absolute desire to purchase' is the perfect made-up metric: Disney's CMO Anna Hill

Promoted

September 03, 2017

'Absolute desire to purchase' is the perfect made-up metric: Disney's CMO Anna Hill

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

Promoted

August 30, 2017
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

MOST READ
TRENDING
Moneysupermarket: Dirty Dancing tribute
Share September 01, 2017 Jeremy Lee

1 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Mother has been digging through the 80s film back catalogues again for its latest spot for Moneysupermarket.com.

Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

2 Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

3 Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

4 L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

5 Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

6 Disney and John Lewis to host Star Wars-themed bar

Share0 shares

7 Vodafone gets help from young creatives to launch mobile youth brand

Share0 shares

8 Gruppo Campari strikes comprehensive deal with WPP

Share0 shares

9 Warning lights are flashing amber about UK ad market

Share0 shares

10 O2 runs 'broken' billboards to show off screen replacement offer

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

6 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares

8 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares