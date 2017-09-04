Movers and shakers: Coca-Cola, Ladbrokes Coral, CHI, MEC, Weetabix, Spotify, SapientRazorfish and more

Ladbrokes Coral chief customer officer Kristof Fahy is to leave the bookmaker at the end of September, 11 months after it was formed from the merger of Ladbrokes and Gala Coral. Fahy (above) was named chief customer officer of the combined company following the merger, having joined Ladbrokes last January as chief marketing officer after a short stint as chief marketing officer at Telegraph Media Group.

Coca-Cola vice-president, digital sales and marketing Mark Elkins has joined management consultancy McKinsey & Company after 11 years at the soft drinks giant.

Daniel Bonner has left as global chief creative officer at SapientRazorfish after six years. Bonner announced his departure with a LinkedIn post and said he is leaving the Publicis Groupe agency to pursue "new opportunities".

CHI & Partners has hired three creatives. Kate Allsop and Howard Green from Grey London and Alice Burton from Y&R London. They will work across CHI’s portfolio of clients.

Zuzanna Gierlinska has joined Spotify as head of programmatic for Europe as the music streaming service aims to become a leading programmatic company. Gierlinska brings 17 years’ digital advertising industry experience, most recently at Oracle’s Marketing Cloud where she was director, data management platform EMEA.

Weetabix Food Company UK & Ireland has made several internal changes within its marketing and commercial teams. Victoria (Tory) Westwood, previously senior brand manager at Weetabix will be moving into the position of senior shopper marketing manager within the commercial team to broaden her commercial experience. Westwood will fill the role previously held by Beth Reeve, who was recently appointed brand manager for Weetabix On the Go Drinks. Torben Sherwood will take up Westwood’s previous position of senior brand manager, Weetabix Original, after holding the same role for Weetabix Additions. Charlotte Hunt has been promoted from brand manager to Sherwood's former role.

MEC has appointed Andy Francos to the role of head of organic performance at its Wavemaker division, tasked with boosting the agency’s organic offering, performance measurement and overall OP integration within the wider media mix.

Matt Smith, managing director of B2B marketing consultancy, BDB, has led a management buyout, with the new executive team acquiring 100% of the share capital from the founders Susanne Bell (now Dixon) and Henry Dixon. The executive team includes Catherine Butcher (deputy managing director), Jenny Mason (senior account director) and Jon Hallowell (executive creative director) on the executive team.