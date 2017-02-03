Movers and shakers: DigitasLBi, Telegraph Media Group, Paysafe, Adam & Eve/DDB and more

Sunshine: Katie Lee and Mel Exon

Nigel Vaz has been named global president of DigitasLBi, replacing Luke Taylor, the chief executive. Vaz adds the role to his position as chief executive of Publicis Groupe’s data and consulting arm, Publicis.Sapient, in EMEA and APAC.

Jon Forsyth, one of the four co-founders of Adam & Eve/DDB, has quit after nine years to "pursue a new venture".

Forsyth, along with James Murphy, David Golding and Ben Priest, founded Adam & Eve in 2008, selling it to Omnicom in 2012 for an estimated £60m.

The Internet Advertising Bureau's new Advertiser Steering Group has named Roisin Donnelly chair. Donelly stepped down as Procter & Gamble's brand director for northern Europe in June after 31 years with the FMCG giant.

Matt Hardisty, the AnalogFolk founder and Mother's former joint head of strategy, is moving to Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. In his new role as head of strategy innovation he will report to joint chief strategy officers Craig Mawdsley and Bridget Angear.

Richard Johnstone will lead Y&R London's newly-launches branded content division. Also joining the team are: Jill Wanless as editorial director; John Scott as strategy director; Gracie Page, creative technologist and Sarah George, business and partnership manager.

Group M’s adtech service [m]Platform has appointed Paul Rowlinson, Mindshare's chief operating officer, to the role of UK managing director.

The Brooklyn Brothers has announced a shake-up of its global management team following its acquisition by Golin. Heading up the London office is managing director Jessica Binns. She is joined by managing partners Matt Brown and Miranda Mitchell, head of strategy Tarek Sioufi and executive producer Steve Wyles.

UKTV marketer Zoe Clapp has joined the board of commercial TV trade body Thinkbox. She replaces Jan Gooze-Zijl.

Sunshine has hired Gravity Road's Katie Lee to be its new managing director. She will be responsible for creative and commercial growth and fostering a healthy agency culture, and reports to group chief executive Mel Exon.

Telegraph Media Group has appointed Dora Michail to the newly created role of managing director, Digital.

The Bridge, the commercial arm of News UK, is continuing to expand its digital strategic sales and partnerships department, hiring Milton Elias as head of mobile and video, and Joanna Carrigan as head of branded content.

Above+Beyond has made three new hires. Toby Steinberg joins as strategist from Vice magazine’s creative agency Vertu. Ipar L'Aimabletakes the role of senior content creative, and Greg Beer becomes design lead.

Bigballs Media, the owner of football platform Copa90, has made two changes to its board of directors following CNN taking a minority stake in the business.

Aksel van der Wal, head of digital ventures and innovation, takes a seat at the table and Alex Vargas, chief operating officer at Bleacher Report, becomes a board observer.

Amplify has appointed Christophe Brumby to the role of creative strategist. Brumby was formerly head of global marketing, communications and content at designer beachwear brand Orlebar Brown.

Simon Baker is leaving ITN Productions to become managing director at media company TCO London.

Oscar Nieboer is joining PaySafe as the group’s first chief marketing officer reporting to president and chief executive Joel Leonoff.

Experiential marketing and travel retail agency Blackjack Promotions has promoted Andy DeVito to head of experiential. DeVito rejoined Blackjack last year as account director, after originally joining in 2010 and leaving in 2014 for Bluedog Productions.

CleverTap, a behavioural analytics and user engagement platform, has named Almitra Karnik head of marketing and global growth. Most recently, Karnik led product marketing at Twilio.

Colin Bradshaw is joining TwentyCi, the data science and insight business, as chief customer officer. He joins from IBG World.