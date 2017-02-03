Staff
Added 12 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Movers and shakers: DigitasLBi, Telegraph Media Group, Paysafe, Adam & Eve/DDB and more

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Sunshine: Katie Lee and Mel Exon
Sunshine: Katie Lee and Mel Exon

Nigel Vaz has been named global president of DigitasLBi, replacing Luke Taylor, the chief executive. Vaz adds the role to his position as chief executive of Publicis Groupe’s data and consulting arm, Publicis.Sapient, in EMEA and APAC.

Jon Forsyth, one of the four co-founders of Adam & Eve/DDB, has quit after nine years to "pursue a new venture".

Forsyth, along with James Murphy, David Golding and Ben Priest, founded Adam & Eve in 2008, selling it to Omnicom in 2012 for an estimated £60m.

The Internet Advertising Bureau's new Advertiser Steering Group has named Roisin Donnelly chair. Donelly stepped down as Procter & Gamble's brand director for northern Europe in June after 31 years with the FMCG giant.

Matt Hardisty, the AnalogFolk founder and Mother's former joint head of strategy, is moving to Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. In his new role as head of strategy innovation he will report to joint chief strategy officers Craig Mawdsley and Bridget Angear.

Richard Johnstone will lead Y&R London's newly-launches branded content division. Also joining the team are: Jill Wanless as editorial director; John Scott as strategy director; Gracie Page, creative technologist and Sarah George, business and partnership manager.

Group M’s adtech service [m]Platform has appointed Paul Rowlinson, Mindshare's chief operating officer, to the role of UK managing director.

The Brooklyn Brothers has announced a shake-up of its global management team following its acquisition by Golin. Heading up the London office is managing director Jessica Binns. She is joined by managing partners Matt Brown and Miranda Mitchell, head of strategy Tarek Sioufi and executive producer Steve Wyles.

UKTV marketer Zoe Clapp has joined the board of commercial TV trade body Thinkbox. She replaces Jan Gooze-Zijl.

Sunshine has hired Gravity Road's Katie Lee to be its new managing director. She will be responsible for creative and commercial growth and fostering a healthy agency culture, and reports to group chief executive Mel Exon.

Telegraph Media Group has appointed Dora Michail to the newly created role of managing director, Digital.

The Bridge, the commercial arm of News UK, is continuing to expand its digital strategic sales and partnerships department, hiring Milton Elias as head of mobile and video, and Joanna Carrigan as head of branded content.

Above+Beyond has made three new hires. Toby Steinberg joins as strategist from Vice magazine’s creative agency Vertu. Ipar L'Aimabletakes the role of senior content creative, and Greg Beer becomes design lead.

Bigballs Media, the owner of football platform Copa90, has made two changes to its board of directors following CNN taking a minority stake in the business.

Aksel van der Wal, head of digital ventures and innovation, takes a seat at the table and Alex Vargas, chief operating officer at Bleacher Report, becomes a board observer.

Amplify has appointed Christophe Brumby to the role of creative strategist. Brumby was formerly head of global marketing, communications and content at designer beachwear brand Orlebar Brown.

Simon Baker is leaving ITN Productions to become managing director at media company TCO London.

Oscar Nieboer is joining PaySafe as the group’s first chief marketing officer reporting to president and chief executive Joel Leonoff.

Experiential marketing and travel retail agency Blackjack Promotions has promoted Andy DeVito to head of experiential. DeVito rejoined Blackjack last year as account director, after originally joining in 2010 and leaving in 2014 for Bluedog Productions.

CleverTap, a behavioural analytics and user engagement platform, has named Almitra Karnik head of marketing and global growth. Most recently, Karnik led product marketing at Twilio.

Colin Bradshaw is joining TwentyCi, the data science and insight business, as chief customer officer. He joins from IBG World.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad
Share February 03, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

Social media users support the brand's employment ad about a Mexican family's journey to America.

Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

2 Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

3 The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

4 Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

5 The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

6 Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Share0 shares

7 A view from Dave Trott: Programmatic myopia

Share0 shares

8 L'Oréal commits to more digital marketing spend

Share0 shares

9 See the 2nd half of 84 Lumber's Super Bowl ad

Share0 shares

10 Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

4 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

5 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

Share0 shares

Just published

How brands can own the innovation game

How brands can own the innovation game

Movers and shakers: DigitasLBi, Telegraph Media Group, Paysafe, Adam & Eve/DDB and more

Movers and shakers: DigitasLBi, Telegraph Media Group, Paysafe, Adam & Eve/DDB and more

Service overtakes price among top concerns for food shoppers, survey shows

Service overtakes price among top concerns for food shoppers, survey shows

MediaLink to open offices in London and Hong Kong within weeks after sale to Ascential

MediaLink to open offices in London and Hong Kong within weeks after sale to Ascential

WPP-backed Refinery29 agrees VoD deal with Sky

WPP-backed Refinery29 agrees VoD deal with Sky

More