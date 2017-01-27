Movers and shakers: Havas, BBC, John Lewis, Vogue, Ford, Birds Eye, Publicis and more

Sarah Sands: moves on to edit the Today programme on BBC Radio 4

Andrew Benett is stepping down from his role as global creative chief at Havas. He joined the agency in 2004, when it was known as Euro RSCG Worldwide. Chairman and chief executive Yannick Bollore will assume the day-to-day management of the global Havas Worldwide network.

Arthur Sadoun has been named chief executive of Publicis Groupe, picking up the baton from Maurice Lévy, who becomes chairman of the holding company’s supervisory board.

Alexandra Shulman is leaving British Vogue in June, ending her 25-year tenure as editor-in-chief. Her successor has not yet been announced.

Craig Inglis, director, marketing at John Lewis, is expanding his role, taking responsibility for the retailer's website, store development and design, as part of a series of changes to the management board taking effect at the start of February.

Ford Motor Company has appointed Musa Tariq to the newly created role of vice-president and chief brand officer. Tariq was previously global marketing and communications director for Apple Retail.

Sarah Sands is leaving the London Evening Standard to edit the Today programme on BBC Radio 4. She has been the paper's editor for five years.

Steve Challouma has been named the new marketing director of Birds Eye. Challouma has been at the business for 20 years, starting as a graduate trainee for Birds Eye Walls when it was under the ownership of Unilever.

Tim Gentry has been appointed senior vice-president, advertiser and agency, EMEA, at Videology. The former global revenue director at the Guardian will report to EMEA managing director Jana Eisenstein.

The History of Advertising Trust has named Richard Powell director. He begins his new role on 1 February.

Liz Nottingham has joined R/GA London as its executive HR director for EMEA. The former regional HR director for Western Europe at Starcom Mediavest Group has previously held roles at Publicis Groupe and Grey London.

Ben Fallows and Matt Deacon are moving to CHI & Partners. The creative duo have been with TBWA\London for three years, where their work includes Lidl's 2015 Christmas campaign "School of Christmas".

St Luke co-founder John Grant is joining Iris as chief strategy officer for the agency's global Samsung business. He will be responsible for creating and converting global opportunities for Samsung, as well as collaborating with Iris planning teams across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

The Specialist Works' founder Jim Lewcock is handing over as chief executive to Martin Woolley. Parry Jones, the managing director, print media, becomes chief operating officer and Matthew Pover, the director of global strategy, becomes chief commercial officer.

Woolley, Jones and Pover will join Lewcock and the finance director, James Moss, on a new executive board.

Sally Weavers is stepping down as UK managing director of Initiative in April to set up Godmother, a consultancy working with start-up organisations.

Maxus UK has hired a new head of video, Alex Debenham-Burton, from MediaCom where he was head of media buying.

Exterion Media has appointed Simon Worthington to the newly created role of group director of commercial initiatives, mergers an acquisitions (M&A). He joins from Hearst Magazines International, where he was most recently director of licensing and business development.

Jamie Craven has joined Fold7 as head of design. He will report to Simon Learman and work with clients including Carlsberg, Gumtree, Audible and Hilton.

Marketing agency Sopexa UK has appointed Michèle Haddon as managing director, reporting to Sylvain Rouchy, MD Northern Europe. She picks up the role from Anne Burchett.

Sandeep Grewal has been promoted to head of digital at Vizeum UK. He was formerly digital business director for accounts including William Hill and Panasonic.

Clare Styles and Laura Tan have launched luxury and premium brand consultancy Notable. Styles becomes creative director and founding partner, and Tan takes the title of co-founder and strategy director.

Annie McIntyre and Jenny McParland have been hired by b2b marketing communications agency BDB as account executives. Also joining the team is production executive Janine McCarthy.

Mobile marketing start-up Mobkoi has promoted Donia Baddou to the newly created role of UK managing director. Vera Huebner and Steven Grant have also been named MDs of the company's German and French offices respectively.

Food distribution company RH Amar has appointed Emma Thornton as field marketing manager for the Tranquini brand of relaxation drinks. She will be responsible for all consumer and trade marketing activation for the brand, as well as managing PR campaigns, events, partnerships and collaborations, and media planning.

Simone Moessinger has been promoted to creative director at 72andSunny Amsterdam. Moessinger has previously worked at Wieden & Kennedy Portland and Anomaly New York.

Jade Garrow Newport has been appointed business director at Wasserman, where she will focus on nurturing senior client relationships with a specific focus on the agency's Bacardi account.