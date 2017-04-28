Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Movers and shakers: HSBC, Spotify, Karmarama, Camelot and more

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Leanne Cutts: group head of marketing, HSBC
Leanne Cutts: group head of marketing, HSBC

Will Collin has joined Karmarama as strategy lead. Collin co-founded Naked in 2000 with the late John Harlow, and with Jon Wilkins, now the executive chairman at Karmarama. Collin will report to Sid McGrath, the chief strategy officer.

Andy Duncan is stepping down as chief executive of Camelot. Duncan has been with the National Lottery operator for six years. Nigel Railton, chief executive of Camelot Global, will take over UK operations while the board "considers its options" for a permanent successor.

Andy Sandoz, Havas London's joint executive creative director, is leaving the agency to pursue "personal projects". Ben Mooge, Sandoz’s creative partner for nine years, will remain as sole executive creative director.

The Content Marketing Association has appointed a new managing director. Catherine Maskell joins from Reed where she was head of global marketing. She begins her new role on 8 May, replacing Clare Hill who is leaving to join Cannes Lions as director of marketing and brand.

Leanne Cutts has been named group head of marketing at HSBC. The former senior Mondelez International executive succeeds Chris Clark, who is leaving the bank after 15 years.

Chris Forrester, Spotify's UK country manager, has left the company. Forrester joined Spotify in May 2016. He reported to Jonathan Forster, EMEA vice-president of sales. Spotify has confirmed Forrester's exit but has not disclosed the reasons for his departure, nor whether he would be replaced.

Tribal Worldwide has announced a slew of promotionsTom Roberts moves up from the role of managing director to chief executive. Kelly-Ann Maxwell, previously deputy managing director, becomes chief operations officer David Balko, the managing partner, has been named chief client officer, and Andrew Liles, the director of technology, takes the role of chief technology officer.

The agency has also hired Darren Savage, planning partner at Publicis London, as chief strategy officer. He joins in June.

The team will report to Roberts, who will continue to report to James Murphy, Adam & Eve/ DDB UK's group chief executive.

Matt Lambert and Antonio Grillo have been appointed to Partners Andrews Aldridge's senior leadership team.

Lambert becomes business development director and will report to Paul Vallois, the managing partner. He joins from Lida.

Grillo has been hired for the role of experience director and will report to Andrew Smith, the chief strategy officer.

Former Kitcatt Nohr strategy partner Sue Maclure, has been hired by London based customer engagement agency PSONA as head of data. She reports to Fiona Scott, the chief executive.

The Portman Group has appointed John Timothy as chief executive. Timothy joined Tesco in 2007 and served in a series of communications roles, becoming head of EU and international government relations in January 2016. He replaces Henry Ashworth, who stepped down in December to become president of the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking.

CreativeRace has hired Nicola Carey as strategy director. She was previously client strategy director at Jaywing and Epiphany Search.

London agency Tommy has expanded internationally with two new offices. The Singapore office is being led by managing director Chew Guo-You, who has been on the creative team in Tommy London since 2013. The Los Angeles office is led by director and partner Anton Perreau, who previously led international social media at Sony Pictures Entertainment in LA.

Tobit Michael is joining Ecselis, the performance marketing division of Havas Group, as group business director of Paid Performance. He will work across brands including Hyundai, Kia, Royal Mail, National Express and EDF, and report to Suzie Rafla, head of Ecselis UK.

Equator has appointed Richard Carroll business development director. He will be responsible for growing the company's list of financial clients, which include Axa Insurance, Lloyds Banking Group and Clydesdale Banking Group.

Visual Effects Studio Absolute is welcoming back co-founder Sally Heath. She takes the role of executive director. The company has also hired Antoinette De Lisser as marketing manager. They will report to the senior management team: Dave Smith, co-owner; Phil Oldham, creative director and co-owner; and Dan Bennett, managing director.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown
Share April 28, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown

The "Community" actress cited companies like Fox and UPN for building their brands "on the backs of black people" then tossing them aside.

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

2 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

3 Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

The D&AD president's picks 2017

4 The D&AD president's picks 2017

Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

5 Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

6 A view from Dave Trott: The power of ignorance

Share0 shares

7 Compulsive content: when Netflix is competing with sleep are we entertaining ourselves to death?

Share0 shares

8 Cadbury launches five ads to promote singles bars

Share0 shares

9 Tribal Worldwide London boosts senior team with promotions and a hire

Share0 shares

10 Havas London wins Rolls-Royce business

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Pepsi ad debacle: industry responds to what went wrong

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

Just published

M&S hires Halfords CEO McDonald to turn around non-food business

M&S hires Halfords CEO McDonald to turn around non-food business

Apple iPhone and iPad sales drop

Apple iPhone and iPad sales drop

Adam Crozier to leave ITV after seven years

Adam Crozier to leave ITV after seven years

How to make a hit: Originality is overrated

How to make a hit: Originality is overrated

Walkers' ad is more confusing than a packet of Cajun squirrel

Walkers' ad is more confusing than a packet of Cajun squirrel

More