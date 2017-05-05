Movers and shakers: ITV, M&S, TSB, Initiative, Dentsu Aegis Network, and more

Jill McDonald: joins M&S as managing director for clothing, home and beauty

Adam Crozier, ITV's chief executive, is leaving the TV network. Crozier is ending his seven year tenure "to move to the next stage" of his career.

Ian Griffiths has been given the combined role of chief operating officer and group finance director, and will lead the executive team. Sir Peter Bazalgette, ITV's chairman, will become executive chairman on an interim basis.

Archie Norman, the former Asda chief executive and ITV chairman, has been appointed to the role of non-executive chairman of Marks & Spencer. He replaces Robert Swannell, who is retiring, from the 1 September.

The retailer has also hired Jill McDonald for the newly created role of managing director for clothing, home and beauty. She will report to Steve Rowe, the chief executive. McDonald moves from Halfords, where she had been chief executive since 2015.

Rowe will transfer his non-food responsibilities to McDonald when she starts in the autumn. Helen Weir, the chief financial officer, will also hand over responsibility for clothing, home and beauty supply chain and logistics.

M&S Womenswear chief Jo Jenkins has been appointed to the new role of clothing and beauty director, with expanded responsibilities for all clothing across womenswear, menswear and kidswear. She will report to McDonald.

Richard Morris has quit Dentsu Aegis Network for Initiative. He had been with the company for 22 years, most recently as global client president at Dentsu Aegis.

In his new role as Initiative's UK chief executive, Morris will report to Caroline Foster Kenny, chief executive of IPG Mediabrands EMEA, and Mat Baxter, global chief executive, Initiative.

Pete Markey is joining TSB as marketing director. The former brand communications and marketing director at Aviva succeeds Andrew Gillespie, and will report to chief marketing officer Nigel Gilbert. He is expected to start in June.

Vicki Holgate, FCB Inferno's executive planning director has been promoted to chief strategy officer. She reports to Frazer Gibney, the chief executive, who she joins in the management team alongside co-chief creative officers Al Young and Owen Lee.

John Patroulis has moved to Grey to take up the role of worldwide chief creative officer, based in New York. For the past six years he has been with BBH New York, where he became creative chairman in 2015.

Fetch, the mobile specialist agency part of Dentsu Aegis Network has hired Brad Dyson, a former executive producer at R/GA London, as director of digital experiences. He will report to Jo Sutherland, the managing director.

Joining him at the agency is Neil Jackson as head of SEO. He has previously worked within Dentsu Aegis Network as head of owned media for iProspect. Alastair Baker, previously strategy director at Vizeum UK, is also joining as strategy director.

Rikke Wichmann-Bruun has been named managing director of 360i London. He was previously with Saatchi & Saatchi London, where he was regional managing director automotive.

Sunshine has announced two appointments. Ed Warren, the co-founder of Creature of London, is joining as chief creative officer. He joins the board at the end of May. Sunshine co-founder Al MacCuish will become creative chairman.

Errol Baran has joined BBC Advertising as senior vice president business and innovation from entertainment company Live Nation. He will report to Sean O’Hara, executive vice president International Sales.

10 Group has hired Guy Dawson as head of marketing and digital. He joins from Transport for London.

Digital agency Jellyfish has appointed Tania Barr as planning partner. She will report to James Parker, the global head of data and planning.

The Board of London & Partners, the Mayor of London’s international promotional agency, has hired Laura Citron as chief executive officer. She joins from WPP where she served as managing director for the government and public sector.

Now has poached David Mannall, a business lead at Mother, for the newly created role of client services director. He has previously worked for Dare, Fallon and TBWA in account handling roles.

Creative agency Equator has boosted its leadership team with the appointment of Richard Carroll as

business development director in London. He will work alongside Garry Hamilton, the group business development director and co-owner.

Improve Digital, a full-stack ad platform, has named Sebastiaan Moesman, the former chief operating officer worldwide at GroupM Connect, as its new chief executive. He starts on 1 June.