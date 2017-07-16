Staff
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Movers and shakers: Lego, ITV, M&C Saatchi, Carat, L'Oréal, FT, and more

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Carolyn McCall: confirmed as ITV's new chief executive
Carolyn McCall: confirmed as ITV's new chief executive

EasyJet boss Carolyn McCall has been confirmed as ITV's new chief executive. She will succeed Adam Crozier on 8 January 2018.

Carat has hired Phil Anderton as global client president for Diageo, replacing Richard Morris. He will report to Euan Jarvie, executive director for global clients.

News Corp's global chief information officer, Dominic Shine, will join Dentsu Aegis Network as its first chief technology officer on 1 October. He will be based in London and report to Jerry Buhlmann, chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network.

L'Oréal's chief marketing officer for Western Europe, Hugh Pile, is taking a one-year sabbatical from his role at the cosmetics giant to work for his family's business. He will be replaced by Stéphane Bérubé, chief marketing officer at L’Oréal Canada. 

Marius Lang has been appointed as senior director, head of marketing UK & Ireland at Lego. He will report to Lego vice-president and general manager UK & Ireland, Marina Edwards. Lang replaces Rebecca Snell, who has been promoted to a European role.

Simon Pardon, the global chief executive of Publicis Media Exchange, has left the company. The company has not announced his reason for leaving or who his replacement will be.

Gaby Bell is leaving M&C Saatchi as chief strategy officer to start a new communications venture. She has not specified details about her new venture but said: "I am working on an exciting new venture of my own that I believe will have great traction in the market place and it needs dedication."

Brothers and Sisters has promoted creative directors Will Flack and Aaron Willmer as joint executive creative directors. They are replacing agency founder Andy Fowler who is stepping aside to focus on major clients, including Sky.

Pablo has made six creative and account management hires from Fallon, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy. Kirstin Ross-Macleod joins from Fallon London. She will be Pablo’s joint head of account management alongside Amy Richie, reporting to client services partner Peter Moulton.

David Day joins from W&K London, where he was a creative director. He will report to Tim Snape, Pablo's executive creative director.

Mother creative director Dayoung Yun is taking the same role at Pablo and also reports to Snape. Following her are senior creative team Tom Hazledine and Austin Richards, who previously reported to Yun at Mother.

Pablo has also hired Cesar Herszkowicz, creative director from Brazilian shop AlmapBBDO.

AMV BBDO has hired two new creative teams. Jack Smedley and George Hackworth move over from BBH, which they joined six years ago. Ben Polkinghorne and Scott Kelly join from W+K London where they have worked for the past two years.

Spark Foundry, the recently renamed media agency previously known as Mediavest Spark, has appointed Publicis Groupe veteran John Antoniades to drive global growth outside of the US. He reports to Chris Boothe, US chief executive for Spark Foundry.

Viacom International Media Networks has announced two promotions at The Paramount Channel and BET International. Jill Offman has been promoted to executive vice president, and will add oversight of The Paramount Channel to her current role as head of Comedy Central International and managing director of MTV UK and Comedy Central UK. Alex Okosi, executive vice president and managing director of VIMN Africa, will expand his role to include oversight of BET in all markets outside of the US. They will both report to David Lynn, president and CEO of VIMN.

Financial Times has hired Dorota Gwilliam as global director of luxury and weekend advertising. Gwilliam joins from Plus, a division of Mindshare, where she was the publishing and digital lead for Chanel.

Guardian News & Media (GNM) has appointed Ana Jakimovska director of product, reporting to chief digital officer Zach Brand.

Possible's global chief executive Shane Atchison, and US president Jason Burby are both leaving the agency at the end of this year. According to reports they have taken executive roles at an unnamed tech unicorn. Martha Hiefield has been appointed to the newly created role of CEO of the Americas, reporting to Seth Solomons, Wunderman's North American chief executive. Atchison will not be replaced.

Stink Studio has promoted Jax Ostle-Evans to managing director of the UK. She reports to global managing director, James Britton.

Aesop has appointed a new executive creative director, Ben Callis, previously a creative director at Sapient Nitro and Huge.

Creative agency Space has appointed Jamie King as its new strategy director. He reports into managing partners Jason Nicholas and David Atkinson and be responsible for the strategic output of the agency.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance
Share
July 16, 2017 Gurjit Degun

1 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

KFC is focusing on quality and provenance in shift in its marketing to change perceptions about its food in the UK and Ireland.

Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

2 Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

3 Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

Pablo hires six from Fallon, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy

4 Pablo hires six from Fallon, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy

Salt: Andy Last, Nicky Young and Richard Cox

5 MullenLowe Group buys Salt to 'smash together' PR and advertising

6 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

7 KFC: why making weird products seems to be a global brand strategy

Share0 shares

8 Mr Bean to welcome tourists to London in mobile phone game

Share0 shares

9 Telegraph pulls out of talks in major blow to joint newspaper ad sales

Share0 shares

10 Why it's time to ditch the CV and put creative expertise into your hiring practices

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017
Shares0

3 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Publicis Groupe withdraws from marketing and awards to focus on AI-powered platform Marcel

Share0 shares

10 Has the promise of brand purpose been overblown?

Share0 shares

Just published

AMV BBDO snatches creative teams from BBH and W&K

AMV BBDO snatches creative teams from BBH and W&K

Brainstorm? Groupwank more like

Brainstorm? Groupwank more like

Facebook to launch news subscription model later this year

Facebook to launch news subscription model later this year

Laura Jordan-Bambach to chair Campaign Big Awards

Laura Jordan-Bambach to chair Campaign Big Awards

ASA's rules on gender stereotyping give us a step in right direction

ASA's rules on gender stereotyping give us a step in right direction

More