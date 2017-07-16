Movers and shakers: Lego, ITV, M&C Saatchi, Carat, L'Oréal, FT, and more

Carolyn McCall: confirmed as ITV's new chief executive

EasyJet boss Carolyn McCall has been confirmed as ITV's new chief executive. She will succeed Adam Crozier on 8 January 2018.

Carat has hired Phil Anderton as global client president for Diageo, replacing Richard Morris. He will report to Euan Jarvie, executive director for global clients.

News Corp's global chief information officer, Dominic Shine, will join Dentsu Aegis Network as its first chief technology officer on 1 October. He will be based in London and report to Jerry Buhlmann, chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network.

L'Oréal's chief marketing officer for Western Europe, Hugh Pile, is taking a one-year sabbatical from his role at the cosmetics giant to work for his family's business. He will be replaced by Stéphane Bérubé, chief marketing officer at L’Oréal Canada.

Marius Lang has been appointed as senior director, head of marketing UK & Ireland at Lego. He will report to Lego vice-president and general manager UK & Ireland, Marina Edwards. Lang replaces Rebecca Snell, who has been promoted to a European role.

Simon Pardon, the global chief executive of Publicis Media Exchange, has left the company. The company has not announced his reason for leaving or who his replacement will be.

Gaby Bell is leaving M&C Saatchi as chief strategy officer to start a new communications venture. She has not specified details about her new venture but said: "I am working on an exciting new venture of my own that I believe will have great traction in the market place and it needs dedication."

Brothers and Sisters has promoted creative directors Will Flack and Aaron Willmer as joint executive creative directors. They are replacing agency founder Andy Fowler who is stepping aside to focus on major clients, including Sky.

Pablo has made six creative and account management hires from Fallon, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy. Kirstin Ross-Macleod joins from Fallon London. She will be Pablo’s joint head of account management alongside Amy Richie, reporting to client services partner Peter Moulton.

David Day joins from W&K London, where he was a creative director. He will report to Tim Snape, Pablo's executive creative director.

Mother creative director Dayoung Yun is taking the same role at Pablo and also reports to Snape. Following her are senior creative team Tom Hazledine and Austin Richards, who previously reported to Yun at Mother.

Pablo has also hired Cesar Herszkowicz, creative director from Brazilian shop AlmapBBDO.

AMV BBDO has hired two new creative teams. Jack Smedley and George Hackworth move over from BBH, which they joined six years ago. Ben Polkinghorne and Scott Kelly join from W+K London where they have worked for the past two years.

Spark Foundry, the recently renamed media agency previously known as Mediavest Spark, has appointed Publicis Groupe veteran John Antoniades to drive global growth outside of the US. He reports to Chris Boothe, US chief executive for Spark Foundry.

Viacom International Media Networks has announced two promotions at The Paramount Channel and BET International. Jill Offman has been promoted to executive vice president, and will add oversight of The Paramount Channel to her current role as head of Comedy Central International and managing director of MTV UK and Comedy Central UK. Alex Okosi, executive vice president and managing director of VIMN Africa, will expand his role to include oversight of BET in all markets outside of the US. They will both report to David Lynn, president and CEO of VIMN.

Financial Times has hired Dorota Gwilliam as global director of luxury and weekend advertising. Gwilliam joins from Plus, a division of Mindshare, where she was the publishing and digital lead for Chanel.

Guardian News & Media (GNM) has appointed Ana Jakimovska director of product, reporting to chief digital officer Zach Brand.

Possible's global chief executive Shane Atchison, and US president Jason Burby are both leaving the agency at the end of this year. According to reports they have taken executive roles at an unnamed tech unicorn. Martha Hiefield has been appointed to the newly created role of CEO of the Americas, reporting to Seth Solomons, Wunderman's North American chief executive. Atchison will not be replaced.

Stink Studio has promoted Jax Ostle-Evans to managing director of the UK. She reports to global managing director, James Britton.

Aesop has appointed a new executive creative director, Ben Callis, previously a creative director at Sapient Nitro and Huge.

Creative agency Space has appointed Jamie King as its new strategy director. He reports into managing partners Jason Nicholas and David Atkinson and be responsible for the strategic output of the agency.