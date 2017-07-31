Movers and shakers: Numis, Grey, Pizza Hut, Jellyfish

Tilbian: leaving Numis

Lorna Tilbian, executive director at head of media at Numis Securities, is leaving the investment bank after 16 years. The star media analyst – who moved into corporate broking in 2012 – will stand down from the board in September and leave Numis at the end of the year. She said: "I wanted to go out on a high. A positive profit warning on top of a record year is as good as it gets. I always wanted to go out singing and dancing, not weeping and wailing."

Michael Houston has been appointed worldwide chief executive of Grey Group, effective immediately. James Heekin, who previously led the global ad agency network, remains executive chairman. The announcement was made yesterday, 100 years to the day since the founding of Grey in 1917.

Pizza Hut has appointed new marketing leaders in Europe and the UK. Stephan Croix joins as chief sales and brand officer for Europe and the UK. He moves from Starwood Hotels, where he was vice-president of marketing for EMEA. He will report to Raphael Miolane, managing director at Pizza Hut Europe & UK, and replaces Adrienne Berkes, who has moved back to California to work at Taco Bell, also part of Pizza Hut-owner Yum! Brands.

The brand has also appointed Beverley D’Cruz as UK sales and marketing director. D’Cruz was previously marketing director at fellow Yum! brand KFC in Canada. She will report to Neil Manhas, general manager for the UK.

Lucky Generals has hired its first head of content partnerships to drive quality and innovation in social, content and data partnerships. Rob Isaacs has joined after working at Adam & Eve/DDB for seven years, where he was head of social strategy, and then content partner.

Digital agency Jellyfish has appointed Geisla de Souza as head of display, EMEA, a new role. She joins from AudienceScience where, as vice-president global platform and ad operations, she was responsible for the overall campaign management for, among others, Procter & Gamble. Prior to this, she held the title of operations director at Group M Interaction.

Nascent micro-influencer agency Tribe has appointed Lisa Targett to lead its UK operations as general manager. Targett joins from the Daily Mail, where she was senior agency partner for the MailOnline. She will lead a team of six and report to gloabl chief executive Anthony Svirskis.

Media iQ, the global analytics and technology company, has hired Rebecca Mahony as chief marketing officer, a new role for the organisation.