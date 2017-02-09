Movers and shakers: Saatchi & Saatchi, Karmarama, Primesight, Turner, RSA Films and more

Karmarama: Nik Studzinski, Amardeep Singh Shakhon and Gurmit Singh Shakhon

Saatchi & Saatchi London has appointed chief strategy officer Richard Huntington as chairman and promoted managing partner Sam Hawkey to managing director.

Brothers Amardeep Singh Shakhon and Gurmit Singh Shakhon have been named Karmarama's first executive experience directors. They will report to chief creative officer Nik Studzinski and will be at the same level as executive creative director Adam Kean.

James Joice, client service director at Leo Burnett, is joining Fold7 as managing partner. Joice will report to chief executive Marc Nohr and replace Harry Sheward, who is leaving after five years to "pursue new opportunities".

Proximity London has appointed BBDO Singapore's Joe Braithwaite as managing director. He replaces Gabrielle Ludzker, who was promoted to chief executive last year.

Former MRM Meteorite duo Andrew Day and Dan Douglass have launched Douglass/Day, a start-up advertising consultancy. They will work from within clients’ offices to deliver campaigns for brands as executive creative directors and build creative departments on an ad-hoc basis.

Andrew Ferguson is moving to Oliver from R/GA. He takes the role of executive creative director, reporting to Brian Cooper, Oliver Group’s chief creative officer.

AKQA has launched in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Fellow WPP agency, DT, has rebranded to become part of AKQA. Brian Vella, the chief executive of DT, will continue to lead the company and joins the AKQA executive team.

Simon Hay, the global chief executive of customer data analysis company Dunnhumby, is leaving the business. Hay joined Dunnhumby in 1991 from market analysis company CACI and was appointed global chief executive in 2011. He leaves at the end of February.

Turner EMEA has named Marc Goodchild head of digital content strategy & product. He reports to Patricia Hidalgo, SVP chief content and creative officer EMEA and international kids strategy.

Primesight has appointed James Power as its first head of sales. He has been business director at the out of home media owner since May 2016, and previously worked on the BT contract for StreetTalk at JCDecaux for five years. Power will report to managing director Matt Teeman.

Original "3am Girl" Eva Simpson has been hired by John Brown Media to be group editor with responsibility for its new TSB account. The former Daily Mirror journalist has also worked at The Times and Guardian.

Quiet Storm has promoted Matthew Mifsud to creative director.

Mark Hughes, formerly one of Carat’s group client partners, has been promoted with immediate effect to executive operations officer. Nayna Bhana, formerly head of finance, home communications at Sky and previously at BT, joins Carat as finance director.

Stephen Davis has been appointed CMO at Kiwi.com, the flight search platform. He was previously at American Airlines where he held the role of director, global marketing strategy.

Marketing services, handling and fulfilment business MRM has made three senior appointments within its management team. Founding partner Peter Kerr takes on the new role of executive chairman, Marc Rigby joins as managing director, and chairman Mike Wood takes the role of strategic director.

Bafta-nominated directors Karni & Saul have signed to RSA Films and Black Dog Films for UK representation. The pair has produced and directed award-winning short films, ads, and music promos for Katie Melua, The Staves, Beth Orton, Sainsbury's, and Maynards.