Movers and shakers: Shortlist, Airbnb, IPG, Publicis, Volvo, Jack Wills and more

Welcome to Campaign's round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Shortlist Media, the publisher of ShortList and Stylist, has nabbed Hearst's Georgina Holt (above) for the newly-created role of group publishing director across all brands.

Airbnb has appointed its first media chief, Geoff Seeley, who has taken on the role of director, global connections and media activation. Based at the company's San Francisco headquarters, Seeley reports to chief marketing officer Jonathan Mildenhall. He was previously vice president – digital transformation at Pearson for two years and before that was Unilever's global communications planning director.

IPG Mediabrands has confirmed the departure of Travis Johnson, global president of its mobile arm, Ansible. As well as global president of Ansible, Johnson was head of mobile for IPG Mediabrands, the umbrella group for Interpublic media agencies including UM and Initiative.

McCann London has hired the creative team Will Cottam and James Crosby from CHI & Partners. Cottam and Crosby were responsible for campaigns including "A taste of freedom" for Freedom Brewery and "Learn the hard way" for the Prince’s Trust. As creative directors at McCann London, the pair will report to the agency’s joint chief creative officers Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson.

AnalogFolk has appointed Matt Fenn, the former Tribal DDB and MullenLowe Profero, to head of design. In his new role, Fenn takes responsibility for the agency’s design and craft output across all brands including Nike, Booking.com, Costa, BT and Sainsbury’s. Fenn will report to creative partner Simon Richings.

Publicis Groupe has appointed TBWA's international president Emmanuel André to the newly-created role of chief talent officer. Meanwhile, TBWA Worldwide has promoted Amie Miller to global chief talent officer. She will take over some of the responsibilities that were handled by André.

Wolff Olins has named Sairah Ashman as global chief executive. Ashman has spent 23 years with the creative consultancy, the last seven as global chief creative officer. She succeeds Ije Nwokorie, who will remain with the company mentoring client teams.

Fashion retailer Jack Wills has hired Claire Waugh, formerly director of marketing (fashion and beauty) at Burberry, as its first chief marketing officer.

David Goggin has been named as the chief talent officer of Publicis Media in the UK. Goggin will be responsible for the talent investment, development and training for the network’s five agency brands. He reports to Amanda Morrissey, Publicis Media chief executive and Severine Charbon, Publicis Media global chief talent officer. He joins from talent software provider Insala, where he was managing director.

Volvo Car UK has appointed Mike Johnstone, a former Harley-Davidson head of marketing operations, international, to the new role of marketing strategy director. Johnstone joins after a six-month stint at Skoda UK, where he was head of business: customer quality and network development.

Keko London has hired Karmarama's Paul Zeidler as its new top creative after parting ways with Piggy Lines. Lines joined Keko in 2014 as creative partner but left the agency earlier this year to "pursue other opportunities", the agency said.

Three ad execs have joined forces with a PR veteran to form a new integrated agency. The new agency, called Jolly Rebellion, will be led by managing director and founder Frankie Oliver, who founded Fever, Nelson Bostock’s consumer and social arm. Joining her as founding partners are creative director Cathy Hutton, an ex-creative director at Karmarama, and Ila de Mello Kamath, ex-head of planning at Brothers & Sisters who becomes the agency’s new head of planning. Jolly Rebellion’s head of digital is Hiot Shawl, previously at 360i, while Nexus’ Sam Collett is taking on the role of head of culture and influence.

Aegon has appointed Alistair Welham as head of marketing communications. His most recent role was leading marketing for the Elevate platform, acquired by Standard Life from AXA in November 2016. Prior to this, Welham held senior marketing roles at Virgin Money, Nationwide Building Society, Mercedes-Benz, Hamptons International and Bristol & West Building Society.

Pepper.com, the owner of HotUKDeals, has named Thomas Verstege as chief commercial officer. He was previously head of EU marketing and design for Amazon Devices, working on Kindle, Fire Tablets, Fire TV and Amazon Echo.

UK gaming ad sales house Venatus has hired Dean Smith as head of international sales. Smith was previously sales director at Network N. Venatus works across sites including Video Gamer, Mobafire and Xbox Achievements.

Marketing tech company IgnitionOne has appointed Seamus Whittingham as senior vice-president and managing director of European sales. He will report to chief executive Will Margiloff. Whittingham was previously MD at Kinetic Commerce.

Freddie Turner, former head of digital investment at Maxus, has been appointed as Agenda21 Digital’s head of media and operations.

Genevieve Sheppard, most recently head of production and executive producer at B-Reel Films, has joined BETC London as its new head of film. Alexandra Kelly, meanwhile, has also joined the agency as creative services director, replacing Kate Blumer. Kelly joined in April from the Government Digital Service, where she was head of creative production.

Amplifi UK, the media investment arm of Dentsu Aegis Network, has promoted company veterans Mike McCoy and Steven Ballinger to the roles of managing director. McCoy, a DAN employee for 17 years, becomes managing director of Amplifi, expanding on his previous role leading entertainment division The Story Lab. Ballinger, who has been at the company for 15 years, becomes managing director of commercial and trading.

London Advertising has appointed Suzy Ray as its director for business development and marketing, reporting to chief executive ad founder Michael Moszynski. She joins from Stack Agency, where she new business director.

MC&C Media has named Priya Datta as director of social media. Datta joins MC&C from iProspect, part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, where she held the role of director of biddable activation.

Director Zak Razvi has joined production company Furlined for US and UK commercial representation. He began his career as a producer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London before moving to Pulse to run the music video department.

Tesco’s former chief customer officer Robin Terrell has become a non-executive director for Maplin. He adds the electronics retailer to his other non-exec roles at William Hill, Karen Millen and Wilko.

Topics

