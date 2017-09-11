Staff
Movers and shakers: Tesco Bank, Havas Media, John Lewis, and more

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Tesco Bank: Larcombe and Hunt
Tesco Bank: Larcombe and Hunt

Tesco Bank has appointed Nigel Hunt, managing director, brand and marketing at Barclays UK, as its new marketing and brand director. Hunt, who starts in the role today, succeeds Richard Larcombe, who left the bank in July to start his own business in the booming fintech sector.

Havas has appointed Maxus's deputy managing director Stephanie Marks as UK managing director of Havas Media. The media agency has been without a managing director since Natasha Murray left in 2016 to join Guardian News & Media.

Laura Wade-Gery, executive director of multichannel at Marks & Spencer until last September, has joined the board of rival retailer John Lewis as a non-executive director.

Atomic London's founding partner Jon Goulding has been made chief executive, with fellow co-founder Nick Fox taking on a chairman role at the agency. Both men were previously titled as "partner".

VCCP has hired John Cherry as creative director, initially working on the easyJet account while also assisting with other brands. He will report to Darren Bailes, executive creative director. Cherry previously spent three years at J Walter Thompson and has also worked at Fallon and Wieden & Kennedy.

Patou Nuytemans, the chief digital officer of Ogilvy EMEA, is taking over as chief executive of Memac Ogilvy in the Middle East, replacing Edmond Moutran, the founder of the agency. Nuytemans, who has worked for Ogilvy for over two decades, will now move to Dubai, though she will continue in her digital role alongside her new responsibilities. Moutran, who has led the agency since 1984, will stay on as executive chairman of the agency.

Facebook’s former vice-president of consumer and brand marketing, Rebecca Van Dyck, has been appointed as chief marketing officer at Oculus, the VR company owned by Facebook. She succeeds Elizabeth Hamren, who left Oculus in April to join Microsoft.

GTB, Ford’s ad agency, has appointed Tito Melega as global chief creative officer, based in Dearborn, Michigan. Melega has prior automotive experience from leading his own consultancy and serving as the head creative for the Nissan North America business at TBWA\Chiat\Day. He also led Mitsubishi while at BBDO.

London Advertising has appointed David Clark to the newly-created role of "head of making it happen". Reporting to founder and creative director Alan Jarvie, Clark has been tasked with bringing the creative agency's ideas to fruition, much as one would expect a head of production to do. Clark was previously executive producer at animation company A&C Studios.

Jim Brigden, former iProspect chief and founder of Digital Spy, has joined Brainlabs as executive chair to support the UK’s fastest growing company. He reports to chief executive Dan Gilbert.

Digital marketing agency Perfect Storm has appointed a new digital producer. Chris Chadwick was previously a data analyst for marketing agency Home.

Andy Machin has joined Bluedog Productions, the live events company, as project manager. He reports to Nick King, the chief executive and founder. Machin joins from Bamboo Creative where he was client services director.

Ryan Lietaer has joined The Community London as the agency’s managing director; a newly-creeated role. Lietaer, who left BBDO Paris as vice-president, director-general in 2013 to start his own creative agency, Peoplewelike, was global business director at Wieden & Kennedy between 2006 and 2010. 


