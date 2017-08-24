Staff
Movers and shakers: Uber, CP&B, Zenith, Warner Bros, The&Partnership and more

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Erik Sollenberg: named as the new global chief executive of Crispin Porter & Bogusky
Erik Sollenberg: named as the new global chief executive of Crispin Porter & Bogusky

Uber has confirmed the appointment of Dara Khosrowshahi, the chief executive of Expedia, to be the taxi-hailing app company's new CEO. Khosrowshahi replaces co-founder Travis Kalanick who resigned in June after pressure from investors.

Crispin Porter & Bogusky has appointed Erik Sollenberg, the chief executive of sister agency Forsman & Bodenfors, to be the ad agency's new global chief executive, succeeding Lori Senecal.

Zenith has poached OMD UK's chief strategy officer Rian Shah for a new dual leadership role for global and UK clients based in London. Shah will join the Publicis Groupe media agency next month as managing director, UK Hub.

Rachel Wakley is the new general manager of Warner Bros Consumer Products UK & Ireland. She will be charged with leading the UK & Ireland consumer products team and promoting the company’s cross-category plans across retail, managing and developing a diverse portfolio of brands and licensees. With a background spanning home entertainment, toys, video-games, FMCG and retail, Wakley joins from Tesco, where she was most recently the supermarket giant’s head of licensing.

Rohan Philips has joined iProspect as global chief product officer. Philips arrives from Group M, where he was APAC vice president at [m]Platform, and previously vice president of product and strategy at Xaxis. He will be based in Singapore and oversee the agency’s product development, implementation and commercialisation across its 55 global markets.

Bitposter, the automated platform for trading out of home media, has named Cedric Rouse as business development director. Joining from Admedia, he brings more than 10 years’ experience in the OOH media market.

Digital performance agency Roast has launched a sister digital creative agency, Kitty. The new operation will be led by managing director Kieran Bass and creative director Gary Devlin. Bass was previously strategy director at Roast. Devlin has worked as a freelance art director since 2014, having previously been senior art director at Cheil.

The&Partnership’s brand experience agency Muster has hired Malin Lundell as a producer and Georgie Stabler as a creative. Both join from experience agencies. Lundell joins from Audience where she was an account manager and event producer, while Stabler was previously an intern at M-is.

Mother elevates new generation of partners to run London
1 Mother elevates new generation of partners to run London

Mother has appointed Ana Balarin, Chris Gallery, Hermeti Balarin, and Katie Mackay as equity partners of its London agency to lead the shop in its next stage of evolution.

