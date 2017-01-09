Movers and shakers: Viacom, Exterion, John Lewis, Whitbread and more

Casey Bird: SheSays' first president

Exterion has hired the Telegraph's Dave King as managing director. He replaces Jason Cotterrell who moves to the newly created role of group development director at the out-of-home company.

SheSays has elected Casey Bird as its first president. The mentorship and events organisation for women in the creative industry plans to elect a new president each year from among its board members.

Nickelodeon UK & Ireland has appointed company veteran Virginia Monaghan to the role of vice-president, creative, marketing and communications. She began her new role at the Viacom-owned children's channel on 9 January.

Adam Crozier will take on the role of non-exec chair for Whitbread from 1 April. The ITV chief has previously held non-executive roles at Debenhams, Camelot Group and G4S.

Kevin Roberts, Saatchi & Saatchi's controversial former global chief executive and chairman, has been appointed by PR company Beattie Communications as chairman.

Roberts made the news last year after his interview with Business Insider provoked a storm of criticism about his views concerning women in advertising. He claimed the gender diversity in advertising debate was "over", and said if there was a shortage of women in senior leadership roles, it was because women did not have the same kind of ambition as men.

Pedro Avery is leaving his role as chief executive of Havas Sport & Entertainment before it is integrated into the wider Havas group. He will move on to new projects outside Havas, the company said.

Roy Greenslade will write his last media blog for the Guardian at the end of January. A Guardian News & Media spokeswoman said the journalist and lecturer would continue to, "have a close working relationship with the Guardian but this will no longer include the media blog".

Jon Mew will take over from Guy Phillipson as head of The Internet Advertising Bureau from 13 January.

Mew has worked at the IAB for eight years, joining as its first head of mobile, before becoming director of mobile and operations, which involved merging mobile into the core part of the business. He was promoted to chief operating officer in September 2014.

John Lewis has appointed Becky Brock as director, marketing. Previously marketing director at Snow+Rock, she also spent five years at Homebase as brand controller and head of marketing.

Hanson Search has appointed Andrew Mason, the former head of client services at Havas Media, as a managing director.

Holly Abey is joining production company Skunk London as head of sales and marketing. She moves over from The Sweetshop.

iProspect has appointed Kirsten Pistor as head of biddable. She replaces Stuart McLennan, who picks up the role of general manager, iProspect Singapore.

Katie Ingram has been named director of trade marketing and insight at ESI Media. She will work across The Independent, the London Evening Standard, indy100 and ES Magazine, driving bespoke insight projects.

Grant Woodthorpe has been promoted to commercial managing director at Metro. He joined the paper as a group head of sales in February 2000.