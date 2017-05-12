Staff
Added 47 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Movers and shakers: Warner Music, Iris, Havas, Mother and more

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Alex Goat: chief executive, Livity
Alex Goat: chief executive, Livity

John Allison and Chris Bovill have been poached by Warner Music from Channel 4. Their new job titles have not yet been announced.

The duo will head up The Firepit content studio, where they will develop "formats and programming" with Warner's roster of artists, including Ed Sheeran and Coldplay.

They join Brian Murnin, who has quit Vice Media to be The Firepit's senior vice-president, business development.

Grant Hunter is returning to the UK after a seven-year stint in Asia with Iris. He has been tasked with joining up the agency's teams in Amsterdam and Munich, and supporting creative output across the European offices, in the newly-created role of executive creative director for Europe.

Hunter will report to to global chief creative officer Shaun Mcilrath.

Iris has also added to its senior creative team in London. Rachid Ahouiyek joins from McCann Worldgroup as Iris' creative director for Adidas. Debs Gerrard moves over from Albion as creative director. They will both report into joint executive creative directors Andy Taylor and David Prideaux.

Mark Whelan, chief creative officer at Havas, has had his remit expanded to include media. He will take responsibility for the creative output of the 25 shops owned by Havas UK, including Cake, which Whelan founded in 1999.

Mike Clear is returning to Mother for the newly created role of head of Mother Studios. Clear left in 2012 after spending six years with the agency. During their "break" he worked with agencies including DigitasLBI and Publicis Media.

Clear will report to Mother's leadership team – Katie Mackay, Chris Gallery, Ana Balarin and Hermeti Balarin.

Alex Goat has been promoted from managing director to chief executive at Livity. She takes over from joint-chief executives, Sam Conniff and Michelle Morgan, who founded Livity in 2001.

Both founders will remain involved with the "youth-led creative network", with Conniff becoming chief purpose officer.

Red Brick Road has appointed its first non-executive directors. Bobi Carley and David Watson will work alongside the agency's four founders – David Miller, Ben Mitchell, Matt Davis and Richard Megson.

Digital out-of-home media owner 8 Outdoor has named Darren McKay director of insight and technology, and promoted Fiona Ravlic to national sales director. They will report to Cennydd Roberts, the chief executive.

Talon, the out-of-home media company, has announced a number changes to its senior team. Founders and former managing partners Frank Bryant and James Copley have been named managing directors, reporting into chief executive Eric Newnham.

Murray Hennessy has been appointed non-executive chairman. Joining him on the board is Grant Murray, chief financial officer.

Nick Mawditt and Adrian Skelton have been promoted to managing partner, Charlie Goldring becomes chief media officer, and Mapara Syed-Fernandez moves to the role of head of people.

Sebastiaan Moesman, the former COO Worldwide at GroupM Connect, has been appointed chief executive of Improve Digital, the full-stack advertising platform. Improve Digital founders, Joelle Frijters and Janneke Niessen, are stepping down after almost 10 years with the company.

Marketing agency Midnight Oil has announced a slew of new appointments: Noah Witlen, executive creative director; Anette Hughes, creative director; Amy Texter, associate creative director; Sam Contreras, senior art director; Nicole Fuhrman, lead digital and social strategist; Peter Chan, art director; Marc Cunningham, associate producer; and Chris De La Rosa, production artist.

Insight and strategy agency Flamingo has appointed a new chief executive officer. Desirée Lopez replaces co-founder Kirsty Fuller, who has decided to step down.

Gaming operator Mr Green has hired Antoine Bonello as chief operating officer. Bonello was previously at Paddy Power Betfair Malta, in roles including managing director and director of integration.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Mother New York fills resume gaps with 'The Pregnancy Pause'
Share May 12, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 Mother New York fills resume gaps with 'The Pregnancy Pause'

For Mother's Day, the agency gives job-hunters a way to proudly display maternity leave as a full-time job.

No laughing matter: Why advertising isn't funny anymore

2 No laughing matter: Why advertising isn't funny anymore

Skittles strikes the wrong cord with Mother's Day ad

3 Skittles strikes the wrong cord with Mother's Day ad

Will the new M&S brand strategy boost the retailer's fashion and food credentials?

4 Will the new M&S brand strategy boost the retailer's fashion and food credentials?

McDonald's says sorry for exploiting childhood bereavement

5 McDonald's says sorry for exploiting childhood bereavement

6 See the 5 most creative Mother's Day ads of 2017

Share0 shares

7 Hearst and Condé Nast withdraw from Comag

Share0 shares

8 Warner Music poaches Channel 4's Allison and Bovill

Share0 shares

9 Vivendi to buy Bollore's 60% stake in Havas in €2.3bn swoop

Share0 shares

10 A view from Dave Trott: Free money

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

10 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

Just published

What brands should know about the new world order of media influence

What brands should know about the new world order of media influence

Top marketers on the future of the CMO role and their favourite brands

Top marketers on the future of the CMO role and their favourite brands

Movers and shakers: Warner Music, Iris, Havas, Mother and more

Movers and shakers: Warner Music, Iris, Havas, Mother and more

My Media Week: Mark Howley, Zenith UK

My Media Week: Mark Howley, Zenith UK

TV is thriving and changing at break-neck pace

TV is thriving and changing at break-neck pace

More