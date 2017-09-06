Mr Benn pop-up celebrates 50th anniversary







The Insurance Emporium, a new insurance broker, has enlisted the help of Mr Benn creator David McKee and Crab Creative for the experience.

Much like the TV show, consumers can travel through a changing room door to discover a safari-themed area. Visitors will also be able to enter a competition to win a gorilla tracking holiday in Uganda, as well as receiving on-the-spot prizes and merchandise from Mr Benn’s faithful dog Eddie.

The Insurance Emporium is also offering one month of free insurance on a selection of its products.

The pop-up is at Waterloo until 14 September and will be in Manchester on 23 and 24 September.

The Insurance Emporium is also working with creative agency The Chase for the activation.

Francis Martin, chief executive of The Insurance Emporium, said: "We’re delighted to have Mr Benn launching our business as an all-in-one lifestyle insurance provider, and we’re looking forward to creating a fun and engaging experience that makes people think a little differently about insurance."