MullenLowe MediaHub poaches the7stars' Myers-Lamptey

Myers-Lamptey: has worked at the7stars, Rocket and MediaCom

Myers-Lamptey will lead the media agency in the UK and report to Ross Jenkins, Mediahub’s executive director for EMEA and Asia-Pacific, and Dale Gall, MullenLowe Group’s UK chief executive.

Following MullenLowe's continued management restucture, Myers-Lamptey's appointment follows Jonathan Fowles left earlier this year after less than 18 months as chief media officer.

The agency’s clients include Western Union, the Chartered Financial Association, Hunter and Amazon Payments.

Myers-Lamptey joined the7stars as head of strategy in 2012 during which time the agency was named Campaign’s Media Agency of the Year 2015.

Jenkins said: "He is the consummate modern communications strategist with an expansive knowledge of the UK media landscape, and the time is right for him to extend his intellect and personality into agency management.

"We’ve had a brilliant 12 months at MullenLowe Mediahub UK and we know Dino is the right person to continue that momentum."

Before this he was head of strategy at Rocket for four years, and has also worked at MediaCom.

Myers-Lamptey’s appointment follows a string of senior management changes at MullenLowe Group such as Jose Miguel Sokoloff replacing Dave Henderson chief creative officer, and Jo Arden as chief strategy officer.

This followed several departures including chief strategy officer Charlie Snow after 17 years and executive creative director Richard Denney, who both left earlier this year without a job to go to.

Jenny Biggam, the7stars' co-founder, said: "Dino joined a relatively small Charlotte Street media agency and has contributed a lot to our success in the last five years. We are grateful for everything he has achieved and wish him the greatest success in his new role".