Omar Oakes
Added 21 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

MullenLowe wins full-service Eurosport account

Eurosport Digital, the sport broadcaster's direct-to-consumer business, has appointed MullenLowe London as its full-service European agency.

MullenLowe wins full-service Eurosport account

MullenLowe will handle media, creative and CRM for Eurosport Digital and it is the first time the brand has appointed a dedicated European media agency of record.

The move is part of a major drive by Eurosport to grow its direct-to-consumer subscription business. 

Earlier this year a war of words broke out between Eurosport owner Discovery and Sky after Discovery threatened to pull its 12 channels in a row over fees.

To service the Eurosport business, MullenLowe is creating a pan-European "hyperbundled" team with its media division, MullenLowe Mediahub. It will be staffed by people from ad agency MullenLowe and CRM shop MullenLowe Open, as well as regional staff from IPG Mediabrands. 

The account will be led out of London, with regional hubs in Germany, Italy and Norway. 

MullenLowe’s first integrated campaign for Eurosport will be to promote the broadcaster’s Bundesliga rights acquisition from 18 August. Eurosport has won the rights to show top-flight Germany football matches on Friday nights.

Alex Kaplan, executive vice-president of commercial at Eurosport Digital, said: "The continued development of Eurosport Digital is playing a key role in the aggressive expansion of our direct-to-consumer business through the Eurosport Player.

"Launching Friday night Bundesliga matches in Germany this month and preparing to deliver the first digital Olympic Games across Europe next year is a signal of our ambition. With this in mind, we are pleased to partner with a range of the best strategic and creative expertise to help deliver our goals".

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends
Share August 07, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends

Sainsbury's has confirmed that PHD has won its consolidated £115m media planning and buying account, ending the long-running drama over the account review.

Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

2 Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

Neymar in Gillette's Mach3 ad

3 The Neymar price tag deconstructed

Patricia McDonald

4 Management lessons from maternity leave

KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

5 KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

6 Sorrell: Snapchat is a 'flea on the elephant's backside'

Share0 shares

7 Three partners with Time Out London to offer binge-watching Netflix on the Thames

Share0 shares

8 Droga5 London wins Peroni ad business

Share0 shares

9 Google engineer sacked over anti-diversity memo

Share0 shares

10 Seven ads that escaped a ban

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

3 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads
Shares0

5 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

10 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

Share0 shares