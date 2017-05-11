Music to your brand's ears: how to be a part of this year's MTV EMA

The EMAs attract the biggest stars, best performances and a perfect platform for brand awareness

It’s no exaggeration to say that the MTV EMAs are one of the most talked about events on the global entertainment calendar.

Featuring legendary performances in past years such as U2 and JayZ performing on The Brandenburg Gate, Queen reforming with Bruno Mars singing, or Miley Cyrus twerking on Robin Thicke, there are few music opportunities that can compete with the EMAs.

And in 2017, for the first time in 20 years, the Awards will be held in London.

The EMAs dominate MTV from September, with fans voting in their millions for the artists who have defined their year, culminating with the Award Show being held at the SSE Arena Wembley on 12 November.

It will broadcast across MTV's network and Channel 5, with an array of supporting intimate music events and programming, from red carpet build-up to backstage digital exclusives.

All of this presents the perfect opportunity for a brand to partner with Viacom and Sky Media on the UK sponsorship package. It provides unparalleled awareness amongst a core youth audience, with 66% of all UK 16-35 adults being aware of the EMAs, and will engage them across all platforms (TV, online, social, event branding, OTG).



Position your brand centre stage today!