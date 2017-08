The independent agency saw off AKQA and Dare to win the business.

The Observatory International drew up the shortlist but Nando's ran the process itself.

AnalogFolk is tasked with developing the brand's digital strategy for both its online presence and its digital commerce ambitions.

The agency's first task is to build an e-commerce and customer engagement platform.

Last November, Nando's appointed content publishing agency Adjust Your Set to run its editorial marketing strategy.