Net-A-Porter's global autumn-winter 2017 campaign forecasts five trends

Luxury online retailer Net-A-Porter's global autumn-winter campaign this year highlights five key fashion trends for the season ahead.

The print, digital and out-of-home campaign focuses on a fashion shoot in Paris featuring models Luna Bijl, Mayowa Nicholas, Jing Wen and Radhika Nair.

The five key fashions trends it identified are: Colour Confidence, Dark Florals, Power Suiting, Cosy Dressing and Disco Glam.

"Our campaign showcases the distinct fashion point of view that our team of expert buyers brings to the season," Alison Loehnis, president of Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter, said. "We style our campaign to reflect how our fashion forward customer would interpret the trends, sampling from different designers for ready-to-wear, and complementing it with shoes, bags and jewellery."

Directed by Net-a-Porter head of creative Jon Wetherell, the photoshoot and series of "moving images" incorporate the brand's signature monochromatic palette of black and white in the background while the models styled in the five trends take centre-stage. 

Fashion brands featured in the campaign range from established luxury brands such as Gucci, Prada, Balenciaga, Calvin Klein and Chloé, to emerging and contemporary brands, including Wanda Nylon, JW Anderson, Sacai, Magda Butrym, and Emilia Wickstead.

