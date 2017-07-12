Emily Tan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Netflix beats estimates as non-US subscribers rise to 52 million

Video-streaming platform Netflix stormed past forecasts to recruit 4.14 million monthly non-US subscribers in the second quarter, exceeding average analyst estimates of 2.59 million.

Netflix beats estimates as non-US subscribers rise to 52 million

In total, Netflix now has 104 million subscribers worldwide: 51.92 million in the US and 52.03 million internationally. This is the first time its overseas subscriber based has overtaken its home base. 

In the UK, analytics firm Verto estimates that Netflix saw an additional 1.8 million visitors between March and June this year. 

Netflix expects to add 3.65 million international subscribers in the next quarter.

During the earnings call, Netflix chief executive credited the platform's performance to "great content". 

Netflix is the producer of House of Cards, The Crown, 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things. 

Financial performance

In the second quarter ending 30 June, Netflix's revenues rose 32.3% to $2.79bn (£2.13bn) over the same quarter year on year.  

However, its cost of revenues rose as well by 29% to $1.9bn from $1.47bn. Nevertheless, its net profits soared 60% to $65.6m from $40.75m in 2016. 

For the first half of 2017, Netflix reported total revenues of $5.42bn and a net profit of $243.82m. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £37 a quarter 

Get the very latest news and insight from  Campaign with unlimited access to Campaignlive.co.uk

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
This freelance creative is trying to shake up the gig economy
Share July 12, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 This freelance creative is trying to shake up the gig economy

Casey Bird, the president of women's mentorship organisation SheSays, is trying to improve the relationship between agencies and freelancers with a new reviews platform.

KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

2 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

3 Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

Haagen-Dazs taps Pharrell Williams and millennials for global ad campaign

4 Haagen-Dazs taps Pharrell Williams and millennials for global ad campaign

The great, good, okay and ugly of brands at Pride Week

5 The great, good, okay and ugly of brands at Pride Week

6 MullenLowe Group buys Salt to 'smash together' PR and advertising

Share0 shares

7 Pablo hires six from Fallon, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy

Share0 shares

8 Movers and shakers: Havas, Mars, ITV, Mother, Shazam, and more

Share0 shares

9 Channel 4 warns 'no end in sight' to ad recession as it dips into cash reserve

Share0 shares

10 Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017
Shares0

3 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Unilever bets on 'less is more' approach to marketing

Share0 shares

10 Publicis Groupe withdraws from marketing and awards to focus on AI-powered platform Marcel

Share0 shares

Just published

Brexit will cause drop in consumer spending and GDP slowdown, warns PwC

Brexit will cause drop in consumer spending and GDP slowdown, warns PwC

Newspapers need transfusion of new blood to stay relevant

Newspapers need transfusion of new blood to stay relevant

Netflix beats estimates as non-US subscribers rise to 52 million

Netflix beats estimates as non-US subscribers rise to 52 million

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Telegraph pulls out of talks in major blow to joint newspaper ad sales

Telegraph pulls out of talks in major blow to joint newspaper ad sales

More