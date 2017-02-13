Gideon Spanier
Netflix's The Crown tops BPG Awards nominations in challenge to traditional TV

The Netflix drama The Crown has topped the nominations for the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, showing that on-demand platforms can produce high-end programmes to compete with traditional broadcasters.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who play Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in Netflix’s royal drama, have been nominated in the acting categories, Peter Morgan is shortlisted for best writer, and the series is nominated as the Best Online First/Streaming programme.

BBC programmes have performed much more strongly than those from ITV and Channel 4 in the BPG Awards, which are judged by journalists who write about TV and radio.

Three BBC One shows, The Great British Bake Off, The Graham Norton Show and Strictly Come Dancing, are up against Taskmaster (Dave) for Best Entertainment/Factual Entertainment show.

Three BBC Two documentaries, including two by Louise Theroux, Drinking to Oblivion and Savile, and Hillsborough are shortlisted along with The Fall – Zola Budd and Mary Decker (Sky Atlantic) for Best Single Documentary.

Black Mirror (Netflix), Adam Curtis: HyperNormalisation (BBC iPlayer) and Fleabag (BBC Three) are competing against The Crown for the Best Online First/Streaming award, which recognises the fact that TV is moving beyond traditional broadcast channels. BBC Three went online-only last year.

Virgin TV is sponsoring the 43rd annual BPG Awards, which are only eligible for programmes made in the UK.

A Virgin TV spokesman said: "Virgin TV are delighted to be sponsoring the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards 2017. Together we’re brilliantly bringing together the TV people love."

The awards are announced on 17 March.

The full list of TV nominations:

Best Single Drama

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Russell T Davies version) (BBC One)

Damilola, Our Loved Boy (BBC One)

The Last Dragonslayer (Sky1)

The Witness for the Prosecution (BBC One)

To Walk Invisible (BBC One)                                                                

Best Drama Series

Line of Duty (BBC Two)

The Night Manager (BBC One)

The Tunnel – Sabotage (Sky Atlantic)

War and Peace (BBC One)

Best Single Documentary

Hillsborough (BBC Two)

Louis Theroux – Drinking to Oblivion (BBC Two)

Louis Theroux – Savile (BBC Two)

The Fall – Zola Budd and Mary Decker (Sky Atlantic)

Best Documentary Series

Exodus: Our Journey to Europe (BBC Two)

Inside Obama’s White House (BBC Two)

Planet Earth II (BBC One)

Richard E. Grant on Ealing Comedies (Dave)

Best Entertainment/ Factual Entertainment

Great British Bake-Off (BBC One)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Dave)

Best Comedy

Alan Partridge’s Mid Morning Matters (Sky Atlantic)

Motherland (BBC Two)

Mum (BBC Two)

Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle (BBC Two)

Best Actor

Robbie Coltrane (National Treasure)

Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager)

James Norton (War and Peace, Happy Valley, Grantchester)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Best Actress

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty, The Missing, The Durrells)

Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)

Andrea Riseborough (National Treasure, The Witness for The Prosecution)

Best of Multichannel (non-PSB)

Alan Partridge’s Mid Morning Matters (Sky Atlantic)

The Fall – Zola Budd and Mary Decker (Sky Atlantic)

The Last Dragonslayer (Sky1)

Richard E. Grant on Ealing Comedies (Dave)

Taskmaster (Dave)

The Tunnel – Sabotage (Sky Atlantic)                                                      

Best Online First/Streaming

Adam Curtis: HyperNormalisation (BBC iPlayer)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

Fleabag (BBC Three)

Best Writer

Phoebe Waller Bridge (Fleabag)

Peter Morgan (The Crown)

Jack Thorne (National Treasure)

Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley, To Walk Invisible)

BPG Innovation in Broadcasting Award

Exodus: Our Journey to Europe (BBC Two) - for innovative use of crowd-sourced content to tell a compelling story

Walter Presents - for bringing the best of subtitled television drama to a wider, on-demand audience, for free

Facebook Live - for bringing the capacity for creating and watching live video streaming to mass audiences 

