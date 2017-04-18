Unruly
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Netto gives Easter Bunny reboot the Hollywood treatment

Social video experts at Unruly review "Easter surprise", the latest viral by Netto.

What's most fascinating about "Easter surprise" is its canny application of the glitzy Christmas ad aura to Easter weekend.

8 / 10

If you've been to the cinema at all over the past few years, you probably know that origin stories are Hollywood's favourite narrative crutch.

As well as seeing obvious candidates likes Batman or Spider-Man introduced, then rebooted, only to be introduced all over again, recent films have also happily dug into the untold (and potentially unnecessary) backstories of Snow White and The Wizard of Oz.

With this in mind, it seems inevitable that someone would eventually get the bright idea to ask the million chocolate coin question – where did the Easter Bunny come from? Well, the answer is finally here, courtesy of German retailer Netto.

To celebrate Easter weekend, the brand released a charming, rather sprawling ode to the world's only chocolate egg-producing festive-appropriate mammal. Truly the "Easter surprise" of the title.

So how did the Easter Bunny come to be? In true comic book fashion, Netto's spot reveals a possible origin for the rabbit, with the bunny's parents meeting at a kind of interspecies forest disco.

Despite Dad being a rabbit and Mum being a hen, their eyes meet across the dancefloor and – following some combination of birds and bees – the Easter Bunny follows soon after.

As far as biology goes, you do need to suspend your disbelief a little bit, and if you're looking for a reasonable scientific explanation for a magical bunny, you may need to look elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the Easter Bunny finds himself at school, where the other animals mock him for his unusual habit of producing delightful coloured eggs.

Pushed away from his home as an adorable pariah, the Easter Bunny resettles in the big city, where his party trick proves a real hit with chocolate-loving humans. Having conquered his demons, the Easter Bunny returns home to his parents.

The cynics out there might be quick to pick holes in Netto's fantastical concept. If the Easter Bunny was born from a bird egg, why does he produce chocolate eggs? Do these eggs contain sentient chocolate chicks?

Even stranger, why in the world is Easter Bunny seen being interviewed on the news? But what's most fascinating about "Easter surprise" is its canny application of the glitzy Christmas ad aura to Easter weekend.

Viewers may be used to a surfeit of big budget campaigns in December, but Netto has shown that other Christian holidays can be just as readily turned into schmaltzy, animated marketing campaigns. Can we look forward to John Lewis' record-breaking Pentecost spot?

Like those Christmas campaigns, "Easter surprise" has tremendous production value, a storyline as sweet as a chocolate egg and a tearjerker of an acoustic score to rival the best of them. With more than 11 million views since release, Netto and agency Jung Von Matt have clearly achieved what they set out – rebooting the Easter Bunny franchise for all to enjoy.

Only time will tell what beloved characters will get the origin story treatment next, and which enterprising brand will get there first?

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal
Share April 18, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal

Sky and Virgin Media are reportedly in advanced discussions over a deal to bring Virgin Media to AdSmart, Sky's targeted ad network.

Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

2 Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

3 Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

4 Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

5 Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

6 Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

Share0 shares

7 Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

Share0 shares

8 Grey poaches Martin London's MD Browne

Share0 shares

9 The 8 new summer shows most likely to become hits

Share0 shares

10 Share a Coke campaign returns with holiday twist

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans
Shares0

4 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Moneysupermarket is back with a new ad - and it's zanier than ever
Shares0

5 Moneysupermarket is back with a new ad - and it's zanier than ever

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

9 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

10 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

Just published

ASA stamps down on record number of ads in 2016

ASA stamps down on record number of ads in 2016

Netto gives Easter Bunny reboot the Hollywood treatment

Netto gives Easter Bunny reboot the Hollywood treatment

Brand entertainment is entering a brave new world

Brand entertainment is entering a brave new world

Condé Nast hits out at The Sunday Times Style over readership numbers

Condé Nast hits out at The Sunday Times Style over readership numbers

From 'die-hards' to 'devastated pessimists', early thoughts from the Brexit election voter tribes

From 'die-hards' to 'devastated pessimists', early thoughts from the Brexit election voter tribes

More