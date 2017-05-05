Promoted
EMR
Jennifer Jackson
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

New EMR report: Employers should highlight culture and benefits

EMR spoke to Victor Lebon at ICP about why he uses EMR's Salary and Market Trend report and how it helps him motivate and retain top talent.

New EMR report: Employers should highlight culture and benefits

EMR’s Salary and Market Trend Report is a trusted guide for thousands of marketing, management and HR professionals. Used to benchmark salaries and provide industry insights that can be found nowhere else, the report is a must-have for anyone in the industry.

Victor Lebon, director of marketing technology at ICP, is one such professional. In this exclusive interview, Lebon tells EMR why he uses the report and how it helps him plan for the future.

What do you use the Salary and Market Trend for?

With the disruption and promise that marketing technology delivers, the line between mediocrity and excellence rests on the calibre and motivation of the people who use and support these solutions. Hiring and retaining the right people has never been more important.

ICP uses the Salary and Market Trend report for support in salary benchmarking, managing experience and skill-set expectations, and gauging the state of the market to continuously improve staff retention and motivation.

Which sections in particular do you find valuable and why?

In today’s world where digital transformation is leaving no stone unturned, staying in touch with market trends, especially when it comes to digital skills and experience, is a critical factor for success.

The digital skills and experience section, and the interview with Niall McKinney, CEO, The Knowledge Engineers, was particularly insightful.

How does our Salary and Market trend report help with hiring decisions?

ICP’s clients expect top quality services, at the best possible price. The Salary and Market trend report allows us to attract the best talent, at the right price, and provide them with the right career opportunity.
How does the report help you plan for the future?

The report provided a lot of insights which will go into our budgeting, resource cost and billing forecasts, as well as inform our internal training programme and staff personal development plans.

What facts or figures surprised you in the report? Why?

I was surprised (and pleased!) to see the ‘career drivers’ findings as to why people are moving on and looking for new roles. Although (unsurprisingly) a higher salary remains the top reason for moving, the next five are all about being challenged in your role and the work/company culture.

How does the report help you understand what candidates are looking for and thinking?

Throughout the report, there seems to be a theme around candidates’ high expectations of the company that they want to choose to work for. So, highlighting career options and company benefits/culture is key, and at the same time being honest and transparent about the nature of the work so we can ensure there are no ‘surprises’ and we can maintain our high levels of staff retention.

Would you recommend the report to other organisations? Why?

Absolutely. Good intelligence on salaries and market trends will not only help you find the right people who are critical to business success, it will also help motivate and retain top talent to help your business grow and thrive!

If you want to plan for the future or benchmark your salary, download the guide here.

Report download link

Apply for the latest jobs from EMR

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results
Share May 05, 2017 Emily Tan & Simon Gwynn

1 Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results

Facebook Messenger is suggesting pages for escort agencies to users unlikely to be looking for them, Campaign has found.

M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

2 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

3 British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

4 British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

5 Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

6 Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

Share0 shares

7 YouTube's Barb bid rejected

Share0 shares

8 Wacl Future Leaders: You are your biggest investment

Share0 shares

9 Accenture buys The Monkeys

Share0 shares

10 Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

8 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

9 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

10 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

Just published

Why short-termism is 'crack' for marketers and corrodes effectiveness

Why short-termism is 'crack' for marketers and corrodes effectiveness

Festival to champion work by female creative leaders during Cannes

Festival to champion work by female creative leaders during Cannes

Livity promotes Alex Goat to chief executive

Livity promotes Alex Goat to chief executive

TalkTalk expects marketing spend to increase over next 12 months

TalkTalk expects marketing spend to increase over next 12 months

Dude, where's my party?

Dude, where's my party?

More