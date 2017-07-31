New European cover spoofs Protein World in taunt to Brexit's 'headless chickens'

The cover features a headless plucked chicken arranged to echo a come-hither reclining pose, with the headline "Are you bleach body ready?"

The question refers to the suggestion, posed by some Brexit supporters, including international trade secretary Liam Fox, that the UK should be ready to change its food production regulations after Brexit in order to facilitate a free trade deal with the US.

In the US it is common for chickens to be treated with chlorine, a practice that is banned in the EU.

Protein World’s poster, which appeared on London Underground sites in 2015, was banned by the Advertising Standards Authority over health and weight loss claims made in the ad.

The watchdog later ruled that the ad was not offensive. But last year, newly elected London mayor Sadiq Khan moved to ban ads that promoted "unhealthy or unrealistic body images" on Transport for London sites.