Richie Kelly, CEO, Adimo
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
3-4 minutes

A new metric for FMCG marketers

Once we've gone to the effort of producing great creative, and finding out exactly when and how to serve to the customer, why don't we just ask for the sale?

A new metric for FMCG marketers

I love being sold to when it’s done well. You walk into a shop, the salesperson greets you like you’re both human beings, they listen — really listen — to what you need. Then they close the deal. They match you with the right product and help you buy it.

But how often are you met instead by someone who doesn’t care about you. They just care about their commission. They talk over you, they don’t listen, they repeat themselves. It actively puts you off buying.

So, why is so much digital advertising like the second salesperson and not the first? And why do we spend so much time (and money) trying to measure how much of it converts — and then act surprised when the answer is ‘very little’?

Here’s an idea. Why don’t we be the first salesperson: use digital advertising to talk to our consumers like human beings and then ask them for the sale — and make that sale easy.

It shouldn’t be this hard
A lot of the controversy around digital advertising comes from the simple fact that we don’t ask for the sale. Is viewability really a good measurement of success? No. For a start, viewability levels are falling (down to 51% according to one survey [1]) and how much can we really connect with a brand in two seconds?

Or let’s take attribution. Despite match rates improving all the time, it’s tricky to be 100% sure of your attribution when a buyer must leave your advert and then find an online store or even a high-street store where they can actually buy.

To paraphrase P&G’s Marc Pritchard, in his recent speech at DMEXCO, why aren’t we creating ads that are valuable to the consumer and which people will want to engage with for two seconds or longer? And what could be more valuable, than serving ads — or videos or content marketing — that have great creative and that make buying easy, in just two or three clicks?

We have the technology
But how can we make ads ‘shoppable’ without alienating some channel partners in favour of others? And is it possible to let shoppers buy with just a few clicks for anything but the simplest single-product purchase? For instance, what about a piece of content marketing, for instance a recipe or a technology how-to. Is there a system that lets the consumer buy all the products featured in that content, in just a few clicks?

Yes, there is. The technology now exists not only to build a buy-function into any kind of digital advertisement or other content, it can also make that buy-function sophisticated enough for the consumer to purchase a range of products, from any one of several different channel partners, in just a few clicks.  

Imagine an app that lets a woman use her smartphone camera to ‘try out’ different combinations of make-up. With the right technology behind that app, once she’d found the look she wanted, she could buy all the products she needed in just a few clicks.

And there’d be no question of channel favouritism, because the app would let her choose which retailer to shop with. It would copy all the products to her basket with that retailer. Not ready to buy? No problem, the products will still be there next time she does a shop. 

Enabling the sale solves a lot of problems
Digital advertising is going through a stormy patch. Marc Pritchard kicked it all off in January and since then we’ve all, quite rightly, been agonising over the transparency of digital supply chains, viewability, and all the other issues that keep us awake at night.

A lot of these problems would be a lot less knotty if we just asked for the sale, measuring which ads actually worked and which customers were converting. It’s not 2005 anymore, we can make the sale online from the ad. Let’s use that ability to make our clients happy by making the sale for them.

Research paper: free advanced copy
I want to offer you a free research paper we’re writing. It’s an in-depth look at exactly the kind of issues covered in this article: viewability, attribution, the effectiveness of digital marketing.

To get a copy of the research paper, click the link below, take the survey, and we’ll email you a first-look copy of the research paper as soon as it’s released as well as enter you into an eclusive prize draw.

Take the survey here.

Richie Kelly is the CEO of Adimo, a company which can make all of your ads and your content marketing shoppable.

1. Meetrics Viewability Benchmark Report: Q2 2017.  

 

 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy
Share
September 25, 2017 Emily Tan

1 Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy

Unilever is unveiling a new framework for its marketers that will form the backbone of its brand strategies going forward.

We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

2 We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

3 Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

4 TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

5 'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

6 Domino's unveils 'official food of everything' position in first ads by VCCP

Share0 shares

7 John Lewis pioneers Facebook's 360 shoppable ad

Share0 shares

8 Barclaycard TV ad encourages wannabe hobbyists to spend money and 'start today'

Share0 shares

9 Uber loses licence in London

Share0 shares

10 American Airlines and MediaCom debut geofencing in motion ad campaign

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

4 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Why creative people have lost their way
Shares0

5 Why creative people have lost their way

6 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

7 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

10 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares