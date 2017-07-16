New white paper: How to attract and engage marketing and creative talent

DOWNLOAD YOUR COPY OF THE FREE WHITE PAPER

The power of employer branding is gaining pace in the creative and marketing industry as more and more employers realise the importance of highlighting their company culture and benefits in order to attract top talent.

Employer brand is a key consideration for jobseekers

The white paper references industry research which revealed that an employer’s brand is a key consideration throughout the candidate journey - from applying for a job through to the interview and beyond.

In fact, 96% of active jobseekers take an employer’s brand into consideration when applying for jobs and 94% said the company’s reputation is important to them, according to a 2016 Campaign Jobs survey with more than 200 jobseekers.

Going the extra mile

Gone are the days of posting a job listing on a job board and hoping the applications flood in. As Laurie Higdon, recruitment manager at Dentsu Aegis, comments: "You have to go the extra mile to get your roles in front of candidates".

Dentsu Aegis worked with Campaign on a careers article featuring an interview with Liz Jones, chief executive of B2B at Dentsu Aegis, about the company’s flexible working initiative, which included a call to action to apply to the scheme. The content attracted interest from senior industry professionals who called Dentsu to specifically discuss flexible working opportunities.

DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY OF THE WHITE PAPER

Employer branding campaigns

One of the most forward-thinking employer branding campaigns that Campaign Jobs has worked with was with HEINEKEN and their creative studio, Cloudfactory, to amplify their ‘Go Places’ recruitment campaign.

Another campaign highlighted in the white paper was to help UEFA recruit for a specific pivotal role of head of corporate communications. The role was based in Switzerland so they needed to attract local talent or UK talent willing to relocate.

You can read more about these campaigns and how they boosted the employers’ recruitment activities by downloading the white paper here.

The white paper follows a recent breakfast briefing meeting held by The Recruitment Events Co and Campaign Jobs, which was attended by more than 30 in-house recruitment managers in the creative and marketing industry.

Key take-aways from the event’s presentations and roundtables include:

Communicate the culture of your organisation: There was a general consensus that salary is not the biggest driver for candidate attraction. Meaning and purpose, work/life balance and location are equally, if not more, important.

There was a general consensus that salary is not the biggest driver for candidate attraction. Meaning and purpose, work/life balance and location are equally, if not more, important. Use creativity to recruit creative talent: Most people felt they needed to be more creative with their recruitment approaches.

Most people felt they needed to be more creative with their recruitment approaches. Video is king: Video is a powerful way of engaging with time poor candidates. Create rough and ready 360° videos of your office or interviews with employees to give candidates an audiovisual insight into your organisation’s culture.

Video is a powerful way of engaging with time poor candidates. Create rough and ready 360° videos of your office or interviews with employees to give candidates an audiovisual insight into your organisation’s culture. The onus is not just on HR and in-house recruiters: Everyone in the company should have some responsibility for recruiting the right people. Many felt there should be a greater onus on the hiring manager and the senior stakeholders within the business than is currently the case. Another tip was to find the fans of your business as they are the ‘low hanging fruit’ hires.

To find out more or discuss working with Campaign Jobs to support your recruitment campaign, please call Joe Edmonds on 020 8267 4354 or email joe.edmonds@haymarket.com.