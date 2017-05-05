Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

News Corp global revenue up 5%

News Corp, the parent company of The Times and The Sun, has reported global revenue of $2bn, up 5% year on year from $1.9bn, in the first three months of the year.

News Corp global revenue up 5%

The company put the increase down to growth in its news and information division, and acquisitions of the Wireless Group and Australian Regional Media. It said this was "partially offset by lower print advertising revenues".

Adjusted revenue, which excludes the impact of foreign currency and acquisitions, was up 3% year on year. The report added that income loss was break-even compared with $128m in the previous year.

The Times and the Sunday Times secured an extra 9,000 subscribers year on year reaching 185,000. The Sun hit 80 million global monthly unique users over the first quarter of the year, up from 36 million in the same period in 2016.

News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson said: "At news and information services, while print advertising remains volatile, we saw some moderation this quarter.

"Overall, the segment was a source of growth this quarter – in both revenues and profitability – driven by, in particular, the robust performance of in-store product at News America Marketing, digital subscriber gains of more than 300,000 at The Wall Street Journal and the benefits of ongoing cost control.

"The quarter was also characterized by an intensifying social and commercial debate over the dysfunctionality of the digital duopoly, and the lack of transparency in audience and advertising metrics.

"With brands in search of authenticated audiences and trusted advertising environments, we firmly believe that our mastheads offer veracity and value, and we are rapidly developing a new digital ad platform to offer clearly defined demographics from across our range of prestigious properties."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results
Share May 05, 2017 Emily Tan & Simon Gwynn

1 Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results

Facebook Messenger is suggesting pages for escort agencies to users unlikely to be looking for them, Campaign has found.

M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

2 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

3 British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

4 British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

5 Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

6 Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

Share0 shares

7 YouTube's Barb bid rejected

Share0 shares

8 Wacl Future Leaders: You are your biggest investment

Share0 shares

9 Accenture buys The Monkeys

Share0 shares

10 Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

8 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

9 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

10 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

Just published

Rémy Cointreau UK moves media to UM

Rémy Cointreau UK moves media to UM

John Lewis profits take £36m hit over minimum wage mistake

John Lewis profits take £36m hit over minimum wage mistake

Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

ITV ad revenue drops 9% in Q1

ITV ad revenue drops 9% in Q1

River Island picks MG OMD to advance new brand strategy

River Island picks MG OMD to advance new brand strategy

More