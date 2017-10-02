Gurjit Degun
NHS Blood and Transplant reveals blood and organ donation brief

NHS Blood and Transplant has issued a brief for creative, media and PR for its blood and organ donation activity.

The aim of the work will be to encourage people to donate to help save or improve lives. It will build on current campaigns "Save a life. Give blood" and "Yes I donate. Organ Donation".

The tender is open to agencies on the government’s roster. It is going through the Crown Commercial Service, and is being handled by Ceri Rose, assistant director for digital and marketing at NHS Blood and Transplant.

There are a number of agencies that currently work on the account, including 23 Red and Engine, which created the award-winning "Missing type" work for blood donation.

A spokesman for NHS Blood and Transplant said: "We have decided to extend our public relations contract to be a strategic creative partner as we develop our two established campaigns: "Save a life. Give blood" and "Yes I donate. Organ Donation"."

AGENCY
