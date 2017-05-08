Omar Oakes
Nigella explores perfect cuppa in McCann's debut Typhoo ad

Typhoo has seized on the British penchant for fussing over how to make the perfect cup of tea in its first campaign by McCann Manchester.

Nigella Lawson has returned as brand ambassador for Typhoo, which is launching the £5m campaign with a 30-second spot breaking tomorrow on ITV during Take Me Out.

McCann’s debut campaign aims to draw a parallel between Typhoo and British culture, compared to its previous effort which focused more on Lawson herself as a brand advocate. 

The celebrity chef guides viewers through a series of different scenes showing how a variety of Typhoo drinkers take their tea.

Starting from her own kitchen, Lawson wanders into an explorers’ tent, a London taxi cab, a suburban living room, and a tea shop in 1903, the year that Typhoo was launched.

The ad ends with Lawson in miniature form enjoying a tea party in a doll’s house alongside a robot and a bunny rabbit.

Jamie Axford, Tim Jones and James Cross are the creative team at McCann Manchester behind the campaign, while the TV spot was produced by Chief. 

The TV ad is being supported by a social media and PR push, with MediaCom handling media planning and buying.

McCann Manchester won the account in February. Typhoo’s above-the-line work was previously handled by Media Reach, which remains the brand’s digital agency.

Somnath Saha, Typhoo chief executive, said: "The British love affair with tea is a serious business and we have been perfecting ours since 1903, helping our tea drinkers enjoy their perfect cup of Typhoo.

"We’re so happy to have Nigella – a genuine Typhoo lover – working with us again. We all know the perfect cup of tea is a very personal thing and everyone’s taste is different. This campaign celebrates those subtle but significant preferences."

May 08, 2017 Omar Oakes

