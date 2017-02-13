Be On
Nike puts diversity in the limelight in 'Equality' ad

Social video experts at Be On review "Equality", the latest viral by Nike.

"The brand is putting its money where its mouth is, committing $5m to organisations helping to advance equality in the states."

8.5/10

"Equality" aired at the Grammy Awards on CBS, the spot is just 90-seconds in length and packs a punch, encouraging society to echo the diversity we see on All-Star football pitches and basketball courts.

Featuring voiceovers from celebrity endorsers and role models including Serena Williams and LeBron James, the campaign debuted during Black History Month and comes at a time when diversity is front and centre of the news agenda.

Stylistically, the video is shot in black and white, reminding audiences of the struggles of the past and calling on them to continue to represent people of all backgrounds in the present.

Notably, Nike uses a new rendition of A Change is Gonna Come, originally sang by Sam Cooke and now known as an anthem of the Civil Rights Movement. With Alicia Keys now at the helm, the song represents that while discrimination still exists, progress has been made.

Nike explores the fact that sports achievements are based on ability and not looks, highlighting that society has much to learn from the competitive world of athletics.

The brand is putting its money where its mouth is, committing $5m to organisations helping to advance equality in the states.

The video includes Muslim track and field athlete Dalilah Muhammad and lesbian football player Megan Rapinoe, who use their position as influencers and ambassadors of a global brand to champion this message of equality.

Not only is the campaign a shining example of a brand speaking up for change, but of the increasing pressure for businesses to do so. 2017 may well be noted as the year household brands diversified.

For example, this year’s Super Bowl seemed more political in tone than ever, with the likes of Google and Coca-Cola taking a more inclusive approach and choosing to represent the BAME community. Nike have partnered its 90-second spot with a more in-depth "Behind the scenes" video to further emphasise the message.

