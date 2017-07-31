Nissan moves global Infiniti advertising into 72andSunny

However, CP&B will retain the US business, according to AdWeek which reported the move last night, with both ad agencies and the client refusing to confirm or deny the news.

Infiniti awarded the global ad account to CP&B in 2014, with the account being led out of its office in Boulder, Colorado.

The global account, run by then global marketing vice-president Vincent Gillet, included handling the car brand’s global marketing and planning, as well as creative development, in China, Europe and North America.

Gillet left Nissan last year to join Hertz, the global rental car service, as vice-president marketing international. According to a biography on the brand’s website, Infiniti president Roland Krueger is responsible for managing the Infiniti brand and its entire business globally.

CP&B, 72andSunny and Nissan were not immediately able to respond to Campaign’s request for comment.