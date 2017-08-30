Gurjit Degun
Added 12 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

NME partners with university to help young people break into creative industries

NME, the Time Inc-owned music title, is expanding its programme that helps young people break into the creative industries into a year-long campaign.

Tinie Tempah: last year's event ended with an intimate gig
Tinie Tempah: last year's event ended with an intimate gig

Working with the University of Salford, "#LifeHacks" will feature a series of talks from speakers from various industries including music, fashion, film and tech around career advice.

There will be two flagship events with discussions, question and answer sessions and workshops with university staff for guidance and next steps.

These will also feature a "Hack-Space" where entrepreneurs can test out their presentation skills to showcase their start-up businesses, as well as a networking masterclass. The flagship events will close with a live music performance.

NME will also offer 20 work placements through its Ultimate Work Experience programme.

The "#LifeHacks" initiative will have design workshops led by NME’s creative director Simon Freeborough who will work with young people competing to come up with the best promotional material for the campaign.

Mike Williams, NME’s editor-in-chief, said: "With so much uncertainty in the world right now, it’s never been more important to support the development of young people.

"Working with the University of Salford will ensure that NME LifeHacks is bigger and more effective than ever, meaning that more young people will be inspired to follow their dreams and make the most of the opportunities around them."

Jamal Edwards, founder of entertainment company SB.TV, was the headline speaker at last year’s event, and rapper/songwriter Tinie Tempah performed an intimate gig at the end.

Hannah Burchell, associate director of marketing at the University of Salford, added: "Helping today’s young people to identify and take advantage of opportunities to work directly with business and industry experts is at the heart of our teaching model.

"We look to equip our students with the skills and confidence to thrive in an ever changing world and working with NME brings a unique and inspirational approach to preparing young people for life."

The first event will run on 23 November.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

Promoted

August 30, 2017
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

MEDIA
Case study: programmatic as a force for good

Promoted

August 29, 2017

Case study: programmatic as a force for good

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

Promoted

August 24, 2017
3greatads

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

Promoted

August 23, 2017
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

MOST READ
TRENDING
We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Share August 30, 2017 Sarah Hardcastle

1 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

The British public deserves better than a bored model with a big search bar.

Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

2 Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

Media is where agencies are hurting

3 Media is where agencies are hurting

Carlsberg awards global media to Initiative

4 Carlsberg awards global media to Initiative

Walkers campaign asks customers to 'choose or lose' famous flavours

5 Walkers campaign asks customers to 'choose or lose' famous flavours

6 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

Share0 shares

8 L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

Share0 shares

9 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Share0 shares

10 Gruppo Campari strikes comprehensive deal with WPP

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

8 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares