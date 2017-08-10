Gurjit Degun
Added 41 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

The North Face encourages climbing walls in new campaign

The North Face, the outdoor apparel retailer, is encouraging people to climb walls in a new campaign.

The North Face encourages climbing walls in new campaign

The company is marking 19 August as a global day of climbing, with complimentary sessions at gyms and climbing facilities across the US, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and China.

The North Face has worked with Vizeum to create a mural on the side of a building on Clerkenwell Junction, London, to "imitate a wall made for climbing".

As part of the "Walls are meant for climbing" campaign, The North Face is offering free climbing sessions at The Castle in Stoke Newington, London.

Guests will also be able to climb alongside Alex Honnold, the world’s first person to free solo climb El Capitan in Yosemite, US.

Tom Herbst, global vice-president of marketing at The North Face, said: "The North Face has been a passionate partner to the world’s climbing community for more than 50 years. We see walls as a place to unite our communities through the sport of climbing – a sport that requires trust and partnership.

"Our climbing community is truly global and we believe that communities are stronger when inclusive. Our intent is to inspire others to think more hopefully about the type of community we all want to work and play in."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Share
August 10, 2017 Emily Tan

1 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Up to three-quarters of customer data on marketing databases will become useless in the UK on 25 May 2018, according to a new study.

Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

2 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Group M's 'NewCo' will scrap regional offices

3 Group M's 'NewCo' will scrap regional offices

Channel 4 promotes Tonge to creative chief

4 Channel 4 promotes Tonge to creative chief

A view from Dave Trott: Ladder to nowhere

5 A view from Dave Trott: Ladder to nowhere

6 Now you can search Asos' 85,000 products with a photo

Share0 shares

7 Wit, edge and subversion are being replaced by nebulous 'brand purpose'

Share0 shares

8 'A unique form of ad fraud': agency creates fake influencers, wins sponsorship deals

Share0 shares

9 Auto Trader shakes up marketing

Share0 shares

10 Toyota aims to shame teens into becoming safer drivers

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

4 Job Description: Creative director

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads
Shares0

5 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

10 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares