Gideon Spanier
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Nothing's gone wrong with CEO search, ITV tells shareholders

The Grim Reaper stood outside ITV's annual meeting to greet shareholders, which seemed harsh even on a day when the broadcaster said it was facing a 9% drop in ad revenues in the first half of the year.

ITV AGM: Andrew Garard, Peter Bazalgette and Adam Crozier
ITV AGM: Andrew Garard, Peter Bazalgette and Adam Crozier

The man in fancy dress was one of two union protestors unhappy about ITV’s plans to scale back the London Studios on the South Bank as part of the company’s redevelopment of its headquarters.

There was no gallows humour inside the AGM in Westminster where the mood was jolly as Adam Crozier, the departing chief executive, received two rounds of applause for his seven-year tenure during which he sent profits soaring, invested in international programme production and reduced dependence on advertising.

"I’m free – I’m out," he joked to Campaign with a giant grin as he walked into the AGM.

His departure, announced last week, means he will be gone by 30 June, which some observers think is hasty.

Crozier’s counterpart at Channel 4, David Abraham, has given his employer more time to manage his exit.

"Nothing’s gone wrong" with the ITV succession, chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette insisted to shareholders, peering over glasses halfway down the bridge of his nose in headmasterly fashion.

The Grim Reaper stands outside ITV's annual meeting to greet shareholders

"Baz", presiding over his first AGM, said he did not agree with the suggestion from one private shareholder that it was "amazing" that a new chief executive hadn’t been lined up when Crozier announced that he was going.

Sir Peter retorted that Crozier had discussed his intention to leave last year and succession planning was "well underway".

He added that ITV "couldn’t start searching" for a successor until Crozier had made a formal decision to go and then the company had to tell the stock market.

Still, the fact remains "Baz" will have to be executive chairman from 1 July on a temporary basis. Time will tell how smooth the succession will be.

One possible internal candidate, Kevin Lygo, director of television, was in the audience but has given nothing away.

Most investors’ questions were "soft ball" inquiries about getting to watch more of their favourite shows from evening horse-racing to day-time drama.

The London Studios is being scaled back and some jobs will be lost because, Sir Peter explained, the production business makes more money from creating and distributing shows, rather than owning physical studio space.

There was a flicker of interest when one small shareholder asked about Liberty Global’s possible takeover intentions.

Crozier said the owner of Virgin Media, which owns just shy of 10%, has been "remarkably supportive" and "that’s how we think of them at the moment".

He leaves ITV in decent health after rebalancing the business.

ITV Studios, which has produced shows such as Victoria and Shetland, now generates half of its revenues outside the UK and is making shows for new players such as Netflix, he says.

Still, there’s a sense that Crozier is leaving at a rather better time for him than for the company.

The lurch downwards in TV ad revenues in the past 12 months isn’t just about Brexit uncertainty.

The falling pound has forced international advertisers to cut spend.

The supermarket price wars and tough times for banks are also to blame, according to the ITV camp.

The doom-mongers who wrote off broadcasters during the 2008-2009 recession were proven wrong as the TV ad downturn proved cyclical, not structural.

But the next seven years for British broadcasters could be a lot harder than the previous seven years.

No wonder Crozier felt it was time, in the style of I’m A Celebrity, to say, Get me out of here.

Don’t expect him to rest easy. Crozier, who previously ran Saatchi & Saatchi, the Football Association and Royal Mail, sounds like he’s hungry for new roles in other parts of the corporate jungle.

ITV has its work cut out to find another big beast.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results
Share May 05, 2017 Emily Tan & Simon Gwynn

1 Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results

Facebook Messenger is suggesting pages for escort agencies to users unlikely to be looking for them, Campaign has found.

M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

2 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

3 British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

4 British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

5 Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

6 Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

Share0 shares

7 YouTube's Barb bid rejected

Share0 shares

8 Wacl Future Leaders: You are your biggest investment

Share0 shares

9 Accenture buys The Monkeys

Share0 shares

10 Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

8 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

9 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

10 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

Just published

Nothing's gone wrong with CEO search, ITV tells shareholders

Nothing's gone wrong with CEO search, ITV tells shareholders

Why short-termism is 'crack' for marketers and corrodes effectiveness

Why short-termism is 'crack' for marketers and corrodes effectiveness

Festival to champion work by female creative leaders during Cannes

Festival to champion work by female creative leaders during Cannes

Livity promotes Alex Goat to chief executive

Livity promotes Alex Goat to chief executive

TalkTalk expects marketing spend to increase over next 12 months

TalkTalk expects marketing spend to increase over next 12 months

More