O&M shock as Rushdie departs

Rushdie, a prolific copywriter, has been responsible for some of the agency’s most highly regarded work, including "Irresistibubble" for Aero and "Naughty but nice" for Fresh Cream Cakes.

It is understood that Rushdie will concentrate on some personal projects before re-evaluating where to focus his writing talents.

This surprising news arrives just as The Winston Fletcher Fiction Prize announces an opening date for entries. Sir Tim Waterston, one of the judges for The Winston Fletcher Fiction Prize, commented, "History has shown us that some of the greatest writers in the world have been born out of advertising agencies…"?And went on to add, "Our aim with The Winston Fletcher Fiction Prize is to help encourage aspiring writers like Salman."

Entries for the 2017 Fiction Prize are now officially open, and short stories or passages from longer novels will be accepted anywhere up to 4,000 words.

It is free to enter, there is a prize fund of £2000, and the closing date for entries is 31 August 2017.

To find out more, visit thewinstonfletcherprize.co.uk

O&M have yet to comment on who will be hired to fill Rushdie’s position.