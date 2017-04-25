Promoted
IPA
Added 16 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

O&M shock as Rushdie departs

Copywriter Salman Rushdie has left Ogilvy & Mather London's creative department after three years.

O&M shock as Rushdie departs

Rushdie, a prolific copywriter, has been responsible for some of the agency’s most highly regarded work, including "Irresistibubble" for Aero and "Naughty but nice" for Fresh Cream Cakes.

It is understood that Rushdie will concentrate on some personal projects before re-evaluating where to focus his writing talents.

This surprising news arrives just as The Winston Fletcher Fiction Prize announces an opening date for entries. Sir Tim Waterston, one of the judges for The Winston Fletcher Fiction Prize, commented, "History has shown us that some of the greatest writers in the world have been born out of advertising agencies…"?And went on to add, "Our aim with The Winston Fletcher Fiction Prize is to help encourage aspiring writers like Salman."

Entries for the 2017 Fiction Prize are now officially open, and short stories or passages from longer novels will be accepted anywhere up to 4,000 words.

It is free to enter, there is a prize fund of £2000, and the closing date for entries is 31 August 2017.

To find out more, visit thewinstonfletcherprize.co.uk

O&M have yet to comment on who will be hired to fill Rushdie’s position.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition
Share April 25, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

The owner of Mixmag has bought rock music magazine Kerrang! and defunct hip style title The Face from Bauer Media.

McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

2 McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

3 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

4 John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

5 Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

6 The D&AD president's picks 2017

Share0 shares

7 Yo! Sushi hires Luisa Fernandez to lead marketing

Share0 shares

8 Is Heineken's attempt at purposeful marketing any better than Pepsi's?

Share0 shares

9 Etihad sends Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson to Abu Dhabi for 48-hour speed holiday

Share0 shares

10 Brainlabs is fastest growing UK company in Financial Times ranking

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

9 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Campaign TV: Where to seek inspiration outside advertising

Campaign TV: Where to seek inspiration outside advertising

Dementia poses one of the biggest challenges we face as a society

Dementia poses one of the biggest challenges we face as a society

Andy Sandoz to leave Havas

Andy Sandoz to leave Havas

Cancer Research top marketer leaves after 17 years

Cancer Research top marketer leaves after 17 years

Costa picks BBH as global ad agency

Costa picks BBH as global ad agency

More