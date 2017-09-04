Ben Bold
Added 41 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

O2 launches multimillion-pound 'Oops' campaign promoting screen replacement service

O2 has launched a multimillion-pound campaign under the banner "Oops", using media including TV and outdoor to vouch that it will replace the broken screens of new mobile customers.

'Oops': O2's new campaign captures the moment a touchscreen breaks
'Oops': O2's new campaign captures the moment a touchscreen breaks

The four-week campaign and customer service offer breaks today (8 September), meaning that anyone who buys a handset on a selected tariff will qualify for a single screen replacement during the term of their contract.

It is a customer service and marketing initiative that seeks to remedy what for many mobile users is an expensive bane of their lives — a shattered touchscreen — and is designed to resonate with O2’s "More for you" brand banner.

The campaign roll-out follows an outdoor tease last week and a ten-second TV spot that launched on 6 September.

The campaign creative leads with a visually pithy image of a cracked screen and the exclamation "oops". Created by VCCP London, it focuses on the "Oops moment" — the point at which a person drops their phone. Using a series of everyday scenarios, the ad depicts circumstances in which a screen can be damaged and how easily it can be repaired on an O2 contract. The first ad breaks tonight at 7pm and will run for three weeks on peak time-slots.

The TV ad will also run across O2’s social channels, while Instagram stories, Gifs, a Snapchat Lens and chances to win free screen repairs by sharing "oops" stories will generate further buzz.

Outdoor sites across London will feature apparently broken and collapsed billboards, while at Waterloo and St Pancras stations, large lenticular screens will create the impression of a screen actually cracking as commuters stroll past.

A four-week print campaign will span media including Metro, while O2 stores will feature lenticular window displays.

Nina Bibby, O2’s chief marketing officer, said: "We know a customer’s phone is much more than just a phone so we know how frustrating a cracked screen can be.

"That’s why we’re proud to be the first UK network to offer a free screen replacement option, giving customers peace of mind that O2’s got them covered for those ‘Oops’ moments."

Last week, O2 placed five apparently broken billboards across the UK. In spite of the words "Oops" and an explanation of O2’s new screen replacement service, many people on Twitter didn’t realise that the stunt was deliberate.

"It definitely isn’t," tweeted one user. "You’d never get it past health and safety…"

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Intowow's new tech serves latency-free VPAID content for the first time.

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago

Video ad-serving that might actually work: the new app reality

AGENCY
Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Promoted

September 04, 2017

Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

BRANDS
Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

Promoted

September 04, 2017

Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

MEDIA
'Absolute desire to purchase' is the perfect made-up metric: Disney's CMO Anna Hill

Promoted

September 03, 2017

'Absolute desire to purchase' is the perfect made-up metric: Disney's CMO Anna Hill

MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency
Share September 06, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Wavemaker will be the name of the WPP agency formed by the merger of MEC and Maxus.

Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

2 Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

3 Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

The secret to great creative is...account people?

4 The secret to great creative is...account people?

Your career is a collective effort

5 Your career is a collective effort

6 Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

Share0 shares

7 100 Years of Ads: Best Campaigns for Social Good

Share0 shares

8 Warning lights are flashing amber about UK ad market

Share0 shares

9 O2 runs 'broken' billboards to show off screen replacement offer

Share0 shares

10 Sainsbury's Tu launches new brand position 'Be you' in first campaign by Portas

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

3 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

4 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Share0 shares