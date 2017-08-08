Omar Oakes
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

O2 reignites 'Wear the rose' rugby campaign for women's team

O2 has brought back the "Wear the rose" call to action for England Rugby fans - this time to support the women's team as it begins its world championship defence this week.

O2 reignites 'Wear the rose' rugby campaign for women's team

The longstanding England Rugby sponsor has launched an online film showcasing dramatic moments from the team in action, set against a version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s My Favorite Things from The Sound of Music.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off tomorrow (9 August) in Ireland, when England take on Spain, and is being broadcast by ITV. England won the last tournament in 2014, beating Canada in the final.

The film was created by Jim Capp, Jonathan Parker and Chris Birch at VCCP, while Forward is handling the media for O2. It will be available on O2 Sports’ social channels and across both broadcast and programmatic video-on-demand services including Sky, ITV and All 4. 

O2 launched the original "Wear the rose" campaign in 2015, when England hosted the men’s Rugby World Cup. At the time the brand said it was the most "significant" campaign of its 20-year association with England Rugby.

Throughout the tournament, O2 will also encourage fans to pledge their support to England Rugby using #WearTheRose across print, out-of-home and social channels to spur the team onto victory.

Gareth Griffiths, head of sponsorship at O2, said: "'Wear the rose' is about galvanising support, getting behind the team every step of the way. We know that O2 customers and fans love rugby – the women’s game is fast, powerful and full of skill, so we’ve made sure this comes through at every stage of this new campaign." 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends
Share Added 38 hours ago Gideon Spanier

1 PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends

Sainsbury's has confirmed that PHD has won its consolidated £115m media planning and buying account, ending the long-running drama over the account review.

Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

2 Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

3 Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

Neymar in Gillette's Mach3 ad

4 The Neymar price tag deconstructed

Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

5 Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

6 KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

Share0 shares

7 Google's UK marketing chief: focus on people

Share0 shares

8 It's a strange but great time to be a creative

Share0 shares

9 Pitch update: Investec, Jaguar Land Rover and Barclays

Share0 shares

10 Accenture marches further into marketing with Brand Learning acquisition

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

3 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads
Shares0

5 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

Share0 shares

10 Hearts & Science chief wields baton of change

Share0 shares