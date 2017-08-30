O2 runs 'broken' billboards to show off screen replacement offer

The stunt involved buying four modified billboards in London and one in Liverpool – some have been surrounded by safety barriers to heighten the 'accidental' feel.

Irony at its absolute finest today in St James Street #Walthamstow pic.twitter.com/c10eLVL6Er — James Cracknell (@JollyJourno) August 29, 2017

Twitter users have debated whether these were deliberately displayed in this way.

It definitely isn't. You'd never get it past health and safety... — James Cracknell (@JollyJourno) August 29, 2017

However, tweets from O2 itself and outdoor media owner Primesight make it clear that this was a planned effect.

Accidents can happen! https://t.co/X6ulG6m4rg — O2 in the UK (@O2) August 30, 2017

The stunt is understood to be the first stage in a new campaign for O2, which is likely to involve creative agency VCCP and PR partner Hope&Glory among others.

A version of this article was first published by PRWeek