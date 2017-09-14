How Oath set out to democratise fashion at LFW

As the official live partner of London Fashion Week, the brand will cover both Spring and Autumn collections plus menswear in June 2018, delivering live video, designer interviews, trend reports and fashion coverage on the Yahoo Style hub, which reaches 349m users a month in the UK, US and Canada.

The live stream will be broadcast in nine countries including the UK, Germany, France, US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, India and Spain.

Yahoo Style debuted an influencer event on the first day of LFW at Somerset House, in association with sister brand the Build Series.

Commenting on the creation of the Yahoo Style Influencers Lounge, Oath director of marketing UK Lizzie Barclay said: "What we are trying to do is democratise fashion and make it accessible for people who don’t necessarily have a ticket to the front row to LFW so they can come here today and have an alternative front row experience, with the best content from the catwalk but also interspersed with content both on the screen but also live."

"We want to position YahooStyle as a thought leader and really drive the conversation in the topics that matter with regards to style and lifestyle today."